Golden State Warriors All-Time Leaders In Major Categories

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors were not always this talked about. There was a time when the team was at the highest of the NBA world when Wilt Chamberlain played on the team during the team’s days in Philadelphia. When the team moved to San Francisco, Rick Barry was the next-best player in the world. However, there was a three-decade stretch where the team was underwhelming. It wasn’t until a stellar shooter out of Davidson named Stephen Curry brought the team back to new heights.

Of course, Curry has had some help along the way with Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala. With four championships, the Warriors are the modern-day dynasty and are comparable to the Lakers and Celtics. These players have their names among the Warriors’ all-time leaders in major categories. We often forget that some of the great players back in the day remain a fixture among the records list.

We take a look at the past and the present right now.

Points - Stephen Curry

1. Stephen Curry - 20,692 Points

2. Wilt Chamberlain - 17,783 Points

3. Rick Barry - 16,447 Points

Curry’s road to becoming the king of the points leaderboard started when he was 21 years old. Curry opened his rookie season with 1,399 points and then followed that with 1,373 points. After an injury-plagued season, Curry scored at least 1,700 points in five of the next six seasons. That included a career-high 2,375 points during his MVP season. Curry played in five games during the 2019-20 season that saw him limited, but he responded by leading the league in total points (2,015) in 2020-21.

There was a time when this record looked unbreakable. Chamberlain played with the Warriors for six seasons, including when the team moved to San Francisco. Chamberlain led the league in points scored in the first six years of his career. That included a mammoth 4,029 points during the 1961-62 season, the same year he scored 100 points in a game. Barry led the league in points once, when he scored 2,775 points as a 22-year-old. Barry reached at least 2,000 points in a season with the team four times.

Rebounds - Nate Thurmond

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1. Nate Thurmond - 12,771 Rebounds

2. Wilt Chamberlain - 10,768 Rebounds

3. Larry Smith - 6,440 Rebounds

Despite never leading the league in rebounds, Thurmond is the greatest rebounder in team history. Thurmond recorded eight seasons with at least 1,000 rebounds. After recording 790 rebounds in his rookie season, Thurmond enjoyed three seasons of at least 1,300 rebounds. After a season with 1,121 rebounds, he had his career high of 1,402 rebounds during the 1968-69 season. Had Thurmond played a full season in 1969-70 and 1973-74, he would have likely reached 1,000 rebounds during those two seasons as well.

Chamberlain is often regarded as the greatest rebounder alive, but because he played in fewer seasons, he is second on this list. Chamberlain led the league in total rebounds for four seasons. That included two years of at least 2,000 rebounds in a season. Chamberlain recorded 1,941 and 1,946 rebounds in the other two league-leading years. As for Smith, he never led the league in total rebounds, but once led the league in offensive rebounds with 384 during the 1985-86 season.

Assists - Stephen Curry

1. Stephen Curry - 5,528 Assists

2. Guy Rodgers - 4,855 Assists

3. Tim Hardaway - 3,926 Assists

Curry has never led the league in assists but has been consistent as the team’s primary ball handler. That includes recording at least 400 assists in eight seasons in his career. Curry reached 500 or more assists in four straight seasons between 2013 to 2016. That included 666 assists in 2013-14 and then 619 total assists the following year.

In eight seasons, Rodgers racked up plenty of assists during the 60s. Rodgers led the league in assists with 10.4 per game during the 1962-63 season. With Wilt Chamberlain playing by his side, he was able to get plenty of assists. Rodgers finished with at least 600 assists in a season four times and reached 800 assists two times. Hardaway had his best assists numbers with the Warriors, reaching at least 600 assists four of his first five seasons with his career high of 807 assists occurring during the 1991-92 season.

Steals - Stephen Curry

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

1. Stephen Curry - 1,389 Steals

2. Chris Mullin - 1,360 Steals

3. Draymond Green - 974 Steals

Two times Curry has led the league in steals. Seven times Curry has recorded at least 100 steals in a season. Curry recorded 163 and 169 steals during his back-to-back MVP seasons, which was also a stretch where he led the league in steals. Curry has not recorded 100 steals in a season since the 2016-17 season but has done enough to own this record. Curry broke the all-time steals record last year.

Mullin was an All-Star guard for the Warriors for many years but was also a standout defensive player. Mullin had five straight seasons with at least 100 steals, including back-to-back seasons of 173 steals in 1991 and 1992. That was a part of seven seasons that featured 100 steals during his Warriors career. Green should make his way to the 1,000-steal club this season. He owns five seasons with at least 100 steals in a season with 154 five steals during the 2016-17 season when he won the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Blocks - Adonal Foyle - 1,140 Blocks

Credit: Fadeaway World

1. Adonal Foyle - 1,140 Blocks

2. Joe Barry Carroll - 836 Blocks

3. Erick Dampier - 728 Blocks

An underrated center for the Warriors for 10 seasons, Foyle owns this record with little press. Foyle owned six seasons with at least 100 blocks in a season. His career high of 205 blocks came during the 2003-04 season. Foyle never made an All-Star appearance, but he can say he is the only Warrior ever to have 1,000 blocks in his career.

Carroll might have owned this record if he stayed with the team longer. He recorded at least 100 or more blocks in each of the six seasons to start his career. That included his career-high 155 in his third season. As for Dampier, he had four seasons with at least 100 blocks in a season.

Turnovers - Stephen Curry

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

1. Stephen Curry - 2,657 Turnovers

2. Chris Mullin - 2,110 Turnovers

3. Draymond Green - 1,562 Turnovers

When the ball is in your hand as much as Curry, a turnover is bound to happen a time or two. Curry owns a career usage rate of 28.7% on offense. He owns a career turnover percentage of 13.8% of the time. Curry’s reached 200 or more turnovers in a season nine times in his career. His career high was 294 turnovers during the 2013-14 season.

As one of the prime players with the ball in his hand during the 90s, Mullin also had numerous seasons with turnovers. He had four seasons with at least 200 or more turnovers. His career high of 292 turnovers came during the 1988-89 season. The third player with the most turnovers in Warriors history is Draymond Green, who owns two seasons of 200 or more turnovers in a season.

3-Point Field Goals - Stephen Curry

1. Stephen Curry - 3,219 3-Point Field Goals

2. Klay Thompson - 1,979 3-Point Field Goals

3. Jason Richardson - 700 3-Point Field Goals

The greatest three-point shooter in team history also happens to be the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history. Curry owns the all-time three-point record, so any player that beats this franchise record will likely be the player that owns the all-time mark too. Curry set the single-season record for three-point field goals several times. He has led the league in three-point field goals seven times, including five years. He has made at least 300 treys in a season three times, including the NBA record of 402 three-pointers during the 2015-16 season.

Thompson has never led the league in three-point shots because he was playing alongside Curry. Thompson owns seven seasons with at least 200 made three-point shots. If he had a higher volume, he would likely contend with Curry for a three-point field goal title. He should get to 2,000 for his career this year. It’s hard to believe this record used to be 700 three-pointers. Richardson’s best season was 183 made three-pointers during the 2005-06 season.

Field Goals - Wilt Chamberlain

Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

1. Wilt Chamberlain - 7,216 Field Goals

2. Stephen Curry - 7,089 Field Goals

3. Rick Barry - 6,466 Field Goals

Chamberlain was an automatic bucket when he was in the league. Chamberlain led the league for six consecutive years in field goals. Chamberlain made at least 1,000 field goals in each season. He started with 1,065 field goals and then 1,251 field goals in his second year. He made a career-high 1,597 field goals in 1961-62. He then finished off his career with 1,463, 1,204, and 1,063 field goals. His last season featured a combined total because he was traded and he made 636 shots for the Warriors before he was traded to the 76ers.

Curry is on pace to break Chamberlain’s record for field goals. Last year, Curry made 535 field goals during the season. He currently owns 214 field goals. If he stays the course, he could break the record sometime this season. Curry led the league in field goals during the 2015-16 season when he made 805 shots in a season. He has made at least 500 field goals in a season 10 times and 600 field goals seven times. Barry led the league in field goals once (1,011) during the 1966-67 season. He reached at least 1,000 and made field goals two times.

Free Throws - Paul Arizin

1. Paul Arizin - 5,010 Free Throws

2. Rick Barry - 3,515 Free Throws

3. Neil Johnston - 3,417 Free Throws

Arizin led the league in made free throws once. He recorded 578 made free throws in 1951-52. He finished with at least 500 or more free throws five times in his career. He led the league in attempts two times and finished with a career average of 81.0%. Arizin left the league at 33 years old. Even without the extra time, he continues to hold a record despite leaving the league in 1962.

At the free throw line, Barry was a career shooter of 89.3%. That included shooting 89.6% when he was with the Warriors. Barry led the league in made free throws with 753 during the 1966-67 season. Barry made at least 500 free throws in a season two times, which were his aged 21 and 22 seasons with the Warriors. Johnston played eight years in the league and continues to rank third in franchise history. Johnston led the league in free throws for three consecutive years from 1953 to 1955. That stretch included 556, 577, and 589 made free throws. Johnston had five seasons of at least 500 made free throws.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next