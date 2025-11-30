Draymond Green Stunned After Getting Roasted For Asking What’s Worse Than A Bad Thanksgiving Meal

A fan trolled Draymond Green by bringing up his punching Jordan Poole in 2022.

San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is one of the NBA stars who is quite active on Threads, and he recently posed a question to fans. Green wanted to know what was worse than a bad Thanksgiving meal, and he couldn’t have imagined that he would get absolutely roasted for it.

“When a veteran leader punches his youngblood teammate and instantly ends the dynasty.”

Green is usually quick to clap back when a fan takes a shot at him, but all he could state here was “damn.”  The four-time All-Star knew there was nothing he could say.

The fan was, of course, referring to Green infamously punching Jordan Poole during a Warriors practice on Oct. 5, 2o22. We still don’t know for sure what exactly Poole, who now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, said in the lead-up to it.

Green did indicate earlier this year that Poole had called him a b****. He has spoken a lot about this incident over time, but his former teammate has not.

Things were certainly never the same again after the punch. Green and Poole had just won a championship together months prior by helping the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

At the time, the Warriors had shown the basketball world that any talk of their dynasty ending was premature. They had won titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018, but failed to even make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

It had seemed like three titles were all the Warriors would win with the core of Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson, and they proved the doubters wrong. The dynasty was still alive, but the punch might well have ended it.

The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Warriors in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2023, and Green felt his punch on Poole killed their chances of defending their title. Head coach Steve Kerr added that they lost trust in each other.

It was clear that one of the two had to be moved, and the Warriors chose to stick with the veteran. Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards in the offseason, while Green was given a four-year, $100 million deal. It might have been the better move in the short term, but they got rid of someone who was once viewed as the heir apparent to Curry.

The Warriors failed to even make the playoffs in 2024 and were then eliminated in the Conference Semifinals in 2025. They certainly could have used the best version of Poole in these last couple of seasons.

The Warriors are currently 11-10 in the 2025-26 season, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be adding to the four titles they have won. Would things have been different had Green never punched Poole? We’ll never know for sure.

Getting back to Green’s question about the Thanksgiving meal, this wasn’t the only interesting response he got. One fan brought up another painful memory for the 35-year-old.

“Probably losing the NBA finals after you broke the single season wins record and got up 3-1,” one fan stated.

“Nah I’ve experienced both,” Green responded.

A bad Thanksgiving meal is worse than the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers after winning a record 73 games in the regular season? That’s quite interesting.

Another fan jokingly took a shot at Green’s podcasting.

“Your podcast,” one fan stated.

“No way,” Green responded.

You’d have expected a harsh response from Green, who is averaging 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in 2025-26, there, but he seemed to be in good spirits at the time. He was willing to take some punches (no pun intended) from fans without firing back at them.

We’ll see Green in action next when the Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on Tuesday at 11 PM ET.

