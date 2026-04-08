Lakers Injury Report vs. Warriors: 3 Players Out, 1 Is Questionable

As losers of two straight games, the Lakers are in desperate need of a win tomorrow to avoid falling further in the Western Conference standings.

While LeBron James is set to make his return after missing Tuesday’s Thunder game, JJ Redick will still have to make do amid some key absences. Ahead of tip-off, the Lakers released the preliminary injury report, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) is listed as questionable, while Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain), Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain), and Jaxson Hayes (left foot soreness) have been ruled out against the Warriors. Meanwhile, for the other side, Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Al Horford (calf), and Quinten Post (foot) are already ruled out, while Stephen Curry (knee injury management), Charles Bassey (ankle sprain), and Gui Santos (pelvic contusion) are listed as questionable. Will Richard (back) is doubtful.

For the Lakers, this season was looking promising leading up to these final few weeks. Then, out of nowhere, both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves went down with season-ending injuries, leaving the Lakers without their top two leading scorers. While other teams might be content to call it a season, Redick is still holding out hope that they can extend their first series and give enough time for their star duo to return.

Of course, for now, the Lakers will have to work with what they have, and it’s been a recurring theme all season. No Reaves of Doncic means someone will have to make up for the scoring, putting all the pressure on guys like LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton to step up and fill in the gaps. Off the bench, the young players will see an increased opportunity, meaning we can expect to see more of Bronny James and Adou Thiero. There’s also Marcus Smart, who is still working his way back to action.

Smart has missed the past eight games for the Lakers as he’s sought treatment for his ankle. The initial injury occurred back on March 21st against the Magic, and he’s been making steady, but slow, progress to return ever since. Without the leading stars, Redick will be looking to Marcus to become more aggressive offensively, and that increased role could pay off with averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 39.9% shooting and 33.6% shooting from three. Mostly, however, it’s Smart’s defense that will make the most difference, as his absence leaves them highly vulnerable in the backcourt.

While Thursday’s game may not carry the usual weight, it could still be an interesting one to monitor. Despite their mediocre record, the Warriors are never an easy fight, and much less so when Stephen Curry is in the lineup. His return has given the Dubs a spark down the stretch, and it could make all the difference in tomorrow’s game, as he faces his long-time friend and basketball rival, LeBron James.

Win or lose, the Lakers are likely not going to be phased by the results either way. As much as they want to win every game, JJ Redick has re-shifted the goals for his team, ensuring that they have realistic expectations after losing both Doncic and Reaves. With a top-six spot already secured, there’s not much left to play for anyway other than ironing out playoff rotations.