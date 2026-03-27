JJ Redick Provides New Update On Marcus Smart After Missing Third Straight Game

Lakers coach gives optimistic update on Marcus Smart amid ongoing injury recovery.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Lakers guard Marcus Smart against the Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were shorthanded on Friday night for their latest matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Marcus Smart, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed the past three Lakers games, but JJ Redick made sure to give a glimpse at his ongoing recovery. According to Redick, Smart is making progress toward a return and will remain on a day-to-day health status until something changes.

“He’s making improvements. He’s still gonna be day-to-day,” said Redick. “I mean, that’s the hope. Again, he took two hits, one of which kind of banged his hip up. And the fall on his ankle, so he’s improving.”

The moment in question happened in a recent game against the Magic on March 21st. In a 105-104 win, Smart was caught in a collision with Goga Bitadze and fell on his leg. As Redick explained, Marcus took the brunt of the force on his hip with the initial contact, but then he got hit on his ankle when he fell to the floor.

The result is a right ankle contusion and hip injury, which has now cost him three games this season. While no word has come yet on when he might return, the Lakers are in no rush to push him back on the floor. At third in the West, they are in an ideal playoff position, and they would rather have their guys healthy for the first round than risk injury by playing them now.

For Smart, that means he won’t return until he’s 100%, leaving the Lakers especially vulnerable in the backcourt. With averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 39.9% shootig and 33.6% shooting from three this season, he’s not a stat-stuffer, but his perimeter defense has been huge for a Lakers team that lacks depth on that end of the floor.

Alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, Marcus has found his place, and it has the Lakers in an excellent stride right now. At 15-5 in their last 20, Los Angeles is looking like a contender in the West, and Marcus’ impact cannot be ignored.

That’s why it’s important for the Lakers to have him healthy down the stretch. To keep their current position, they’ll need all hands on deck for their upcoming games against the Cavaliers, Thunder, and Warriors in the West. How they fare in those games could very well determine their seeding in April.

Until then, the goal for the Lakers is to keep their players healthy and fresh for when it matters most. With nearly everyone else healthy, that just leaves Marcus as the last one left to get right. While his situation is still in a state of flux, the Lakers are grateful he isn’t dealing with something worse.

Either way, for a team that’s been ravaged by injuries all year, they are due for some good health, and the Lakers are hoping that it starts when Marcus returns. His defense and leadership will be a major boost for this Lakers team as they look to compete against the Spurs and Thunder.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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