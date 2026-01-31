Stephen Curry Exits Warriors-Pistons Game With Knee Injury

The Golden State Warriors suffered yet another injury blow during Friday’s clash with the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center. Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had headed to the locker room in the latter stages of the third quarter, and the team has now confirmed on X that he will not return to this game.

“Stephen Curry (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game.”

Curry’s knee had been bothering him for the last week, and he could be seen limping in this game. The 37-year-old was visibly frustrated before he was forced to exit.

Steph was visibly frustrated and slapped his right knee before leaving the game pic.twitter.com/Wrrqny8Kkv — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 31, 2026

Pat Spencer came in at the start of the fourth quarter at point guard in place of Curry, who finished with 23 points (7-16 FG), one rebound, two assists, and one block against the Pistons. An injury to your superstar is never good news, but this has come at the worst possible time for the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler, of course, has been ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19. Jonathan Kuminga is also currently out with a bone bruise, but at least his injury isn’t a serious one. The hope would be that it’s the same when it comes to Curry.

Curry has stayed relatively injury-free this season. The 11-time All-Star missed three games due to an illness at the start of November. He then missed five in late-November and early-December due to a quad contusion and muscle strain.

Curry has missed 11 games in total, and the Warriors have gone 4-7 in them. They will slide down the standings if he is out for a significant period of time, especially with Butler also being sidelined. The Warriors came into this game with a 27-22 record and are eighth in the Western Conference.

Update:

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Curry’s injury postgame, and it appears there isn’t anything to worry about.

“I think he’s okay,” Kerr said, via Underdog NBA. “I don’t think it’s anything major.”

The Warriors do have some time off before their next game. They’ll be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10 PM ET. With a three-day break, we could potentially see Curry suit up against the 76ers. As for this game against the Pistons, the Warriors battled hard without their superstar but ultimately lost 131-124 to fall to 27-23.