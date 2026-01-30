Luka Doncic And Deandre Ayton Combine For 65 Points In Lakers’ Win Against Wizards: Instant Analysis

The Lakers bounce back from a disappointing loss in Cleveland with a blowout win against the Wizards behind some terrific performances by Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton.

Siddhant Gupta
6 Min Read
Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

After suffering a crushing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous outing, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to have bounced back convincingly. With a 142-111 win over the Washington Wizards, the Lakers improved to 29-18 on the season and regained control over their road trip (4-2).

The game against the Wizards came across as an easy one for the Purple and Gold. Given that Washington is among the weaker teams in the East, the Lakers made quick work of the matchup with a dominant showcase by Luka Doncic early in the game.

Doncic ended the night with a triple-double outing of 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. However,  considering that he had already notched his triple-double within the first half, it was evident that he was coasting for the rest of the game.

Deandre Ayton also came up big for the Lakers on Friday night. After a string of underwhelming performances, the big man posted 28 points and 13 rebounds to go with three blocks and a steal on 12-14 shooting to help secure the victory.

In comparison, Lakers superstar LeBron James had a quiet night, recording 20 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 8-16 shooting from the field. However, when factoring in that this was a bounce-back game for the 41-year-old after a poor performance in Cleveland, the display was noteworthy.

The Wizards found themselves pushed into a corner early on as L.A. came out swinging. With Luka Doncic shooting lights out and putting an immense amount of pressure on the Wizards’ defense, Washington found itself giving up a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

With the momentum on their side, the Lakers continued their onslaught in the second quarter as James kicked off the scoring with five quick points. Although Wizards forward Kyshawn George attempted to respond in kind, the Lakers’ offense was humming. With Washington struggling to keep up with L.A.’s pace, the lead ballooned to 29 points at the end of the first half.

The Wizards seemed more determined in the second half, as Alex Sarr opened the scoring with a dunk. However, the young team got caught up in the Lakers’ pace again. Doncic, who still had the hot hand, masterfully conducted his team’s offense, extending the lead to as many as 38 points halfway through the third quarter.

After this point, L.A. took its foot off the gas, leading to a slight reduction in scoring. While the Wizards managed to capitalize on this, the lead still stood at 24 points heading into the final frame.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, after both teams traded more baskets, the Lakers made a mass substitution, effectively signaling the start of garbage time. With Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, and Maxi Kleber on the floor, the Purple and Gold asserted that the victory was in their grasp.

Even in the closing moments of the game, however, the Wizards displayed tremendous effort on the defensive end, hounding Bronny each time he received the ball. Aside from a highlight-reel dunk in transition by James, however, there weren’t many meaningful moments in this segment.

While the Lakers saw impressive performances across the board, Washington also saw some solid displays.

The starting trio of Alex Sarr (16 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL), Bub Carrington (15 PTS, 6 AST, 4-8 3PT), and Kyshawn George (15 PTS, 6 AST, 2 BLK) all posted strong figures, combining for 46 points. Interestingly, the Wizards’ scoring effort was led by Malaki Branham, who had 17 points on 6-9 shooting off the bench.

Although Friday night’s win was against a sub-.500 team, it was one that the Lakers needed. With only half a game separating L.A. from the Suns (now in seventh), the Purple and Gold need every win they can get.

Now six games into their road trip, the Lakers appear to be in a solid position to come out of it with a .500 record at worst. Still, with the need to assert themselves as a title contender, the Lakers will hope to record a win against the New York Knicks in their upcoming bout on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images JJ Redick And LeBron James React To Luka Doncic’s Spectacular First-Half Triple-Double Against Wizards
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like