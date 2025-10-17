Stephen Curry Wants To Play Into His 40s, Follow In The Footsteps Of LeBron James

Stephen Curry isn’t ready to close the book on his NBA career anytime soon. Speaking with EssentiallySports, the Warriors star said he’s training to stay at an elite level into his 40s, explaining that his goal is to be healthy enough to keep playing as long as he chooses.

“All I’ll say is that I just want the option, if I’m at a legitimate ability, to be able to play,” Curry said. “I don’t know if it’ll make sense, or if I would want to, whatever the case is. But if I can make the decision, and the decision is not made for me, that’s a big, big point.”

Many NBA stars have played into their 40s, and some have even thrived in starting roles. The list includes legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Dirk Nowitzki, and LeBron James. While Steph has made no promises, he believes he’s on track to join them, assuming his fire and passion never fade.

“A lot of it is the foundational work that I’ve put in since I started,” Curry told EssentiallySports. “One, I still love it. I’m blessed with being with a team around me that has helped take the spirit that I’m trying to put into it and give me the framework that keeps the body limber and loose, and the injury prevention stuff. The rest of it is a toughness to get out there and do the work. I still love and want to keep it going.”

There’s no singular moment when an athlete knows it’s time to retire. While every player is different, some have described it as a gradual decay of their love for the process. The sport itself becomes a grind, and it becomes impossible to keep up with the demands of a long season.

For Stephen Curry, that fire is still burning. At 37 years old, he’s ready for another dominant run, and he has the perfect example to follow in the years to come: LeBron. At 40, going into his 23rd season, LeBron James has broken every metric for longevity, and he’s living proof that a player can succeed long after their athletic prime.

Now, Steph is seemingly headed down a similar path. After averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game last season, he hasn’t shown signs of aging. In fact, Curry believes this season could be another one for the history books.

With Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Jonathan Kuminga at his side, the two-time MVP has a chance to add even more accolades to his illustrious resume. Despite what his age might imply, Curry’s NBA reign isn’t over yet, and he is committed to making the most of it for as long as he can.

This mindset is why Steph remains one of the most respected players in the league. His love for the grind and commitment to excellence have kept him at the top for nearly two decades, and if he has his way, he’ll keep rewriting NBA history for several years to come.