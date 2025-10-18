JJ Redick Not Happy With Lakers’ Defense In First Half Against Kings

Defense has been highlighted as the Los Angeles Lakers‘ biggest weakness for the 2025-26 season, and they didn’t fare well on that end of the floor in the first half of their final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Spectrum Sportsnet’s Mike Trudell asked Lakers head coach JJ Redick what he had seen from his team on the defensive end at halftime, and he clearly didn’t like what he had witnessed.

“Not a lot,” Redick said.

Trudell asked Redick where the defense could be better, and he had a simple one-word response.

“Everywhere,” Redick stated.

The Kings shot 20-37 (54.1%) from the field and 9-20 (45%) from beyond the arc in the first half against the Lakers. This is by no means an offense that is expected to be among the very best in the NBA this season, and the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray aren’t even playing.

So, it is quite concerning that the Kings had their way in that first half. Also, keep in mind that the Lakers aren’t playing their third stringers here.

Redick opted for a starting five of Luka Doncic, Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton against the Kings. This will be their lineup for the season opener against the Golden State Warriors as well. If the Lakers defend the way they did in that first half, the Warriors will run riot.

Despite defending poorly, the Lakers still led at the break. They were up 61-58 thanks to some good execution on offense. Redick liked what he saw on that end, but there was one thing he felt they could have done better.

“I liked our offense apart from a few disorganized possessions,” Redick said. “If we could throw a lob pass, we probably have 72.”

Doncic unsurprisingly led the way with 16 points (4-8 FG), four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block at halftime. Hachimura also impressed with 13 points (5-6 FG), one assist, and one steal.

Vincent, who surprisingly was included in the starting lineup, was perfect in that first half too, putting up 11 points (4-4 FG), two assists, and one steal. He had 18 points in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks and is entering the regular season in red-hot form. Redick’s decision to start Vincent was questioned by some, but he might have gotten it right.

Redick has to find some solutions on the defensive end, though. If this keeps up, they’re going to lose on most nights when that offense isn’t functioning at a very high level. They shot 23-43 (53.5%) from the field and 9-20 (45%) from beyond the arc in that first half against the Kings and led by just three. That’s not really sustainable, and it will be interesting to see the adjustments that Redick makes.