Warriors Could Be Without 3 Key Players Against Jazz

The Warriors could be quite short-handed in the frontcourt against the Jazz.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a rut as they prepare to take on the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Monday. The Warriors have lost three in a row to drop to 9-9 on the season, and they could be without some key players against the Jazz. They have released their injury report for the game, and four players are on it.

Draymond Green (right midfoot sprain) has been listed as questionable, while Al Horford (right sciatic nerve irritation), Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee patellar tendonitis), and De’Anthony Melton (left ACL surgery) are out.

Horford and Green are the latest additions to the report. Notably, the former wasn’t even on the bench in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 127-123 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Warriors stated postgame that Horford was dealing with right hamstring tightness, but it turns out sciatica was the actual issue. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the big man will miss at least three games. Even with the team managing Horford’s workload (21.8 minutes per game), it was to be expected that he would miss time here and there, as he is 39 years old.

As for Horford’s production on the court, the aging center is averaging 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. The shots haven’t been falling, but he has done well otherwise.

While Horford’s absence is a bit of a blow, Green not playing would be a bigger issue for the Warriors. The 35-year-old might have suffered this injury in the second quarter of that game against the Blazers when Donovan Clingan fell on his foot.

Green is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in 2025-26. The Jazz have looked rather explosive on offense in some games lately, hitting the 150-point mark twice in November, and the 2017 DPOY would help to slow them down.

Green and Horford’s missing time due to their age is something the Warriors would have anticipated, but Kuminga’s continued absence isn’t something they would have accounted for. This will be the sixth straight game he has missed, and there is still no clarity on when he’ll be back.

Kuminga had gotten off to an impressive start to this season and appeared to have secured a spot in the starting lineup. The good times weren’t to last, though, and Kerr chose to have him come off the bench against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 12.

That was the last time we saw Kuminga, who is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game, in action. He left the contest against the Spurs early, and it’s a shame how this season is panning out after how it started.

Lastly, we get to Melton, who has yet to play a game this season. He tore his ACL in November 2024, and Slater reported he could potentially be back in December.

Gautam Varier
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Cade Cunningham Names His All-Time Starting 5: "Have A Chance Of Going 82-0"
Heat vs. Mavericks Injury Update: Anthony Davis Could Be Major Boost For Dallas; Tyler Herro Set To Make Season Debut
