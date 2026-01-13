Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Tuesday, January 13 at 8:00 PM PT.

The Warriors enter at 21-19 as the No. 8 seed in the West, while the Trail Blazers are 19-21 and sitting ninth.

Last time out, the Warriors took a 124-111 loss to the Hawks on Sunday night. The Trail Blazers are coming off a 123-114 loss to the Knicks that snapped their five-game win streak.

This matchup has been a problem for the Warriors all season. They’re 0-3 against the Trail Blazers in 2025-26, including a 136-131 loss in the most recent meeting back on December 14.

On the star front, Stephen Curry is putting up 28.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, while Jimmy Butler is at 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

For the Trail Blazers (without breakout star Deni Avdija tonight), Shaedon Sharpe is scoring 21.5 points per game, and Donovan Clingan has been a monster on the glass at 11.1 points and 10.7 rebounds.

This one’s spicy because it’s a “get right” spot for the Warriors at home, but also a real test of whether the Trail Blazers’ physicality is just a bad matchup the Warriors still haven’t solved.

Injury Report

Warriors

Seth Curry: Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija: Out (lower back soreness)

Scoot Henderson: Out (left hamstring tear)

Damian Lillard: Out (left Achilles tendon injury management)

Kris Murray: Out (lumbar strain)

Matisse Thybulle: Out (right knee tendinopathy)

Blake Wesley: Out (right foot fracture)

Jerami Grant: Doubtful (left Achilles tendinitis)

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

Start with the obvious: the Warriors’ offense has a cleaner baseline. They’re at 115.4 points per game with a strong 47.1% from the field and 37.7% from three, and they also move it, 28.3 assists per night.

That spacing matters even more in this matchup because the Trail Blazers want to turn it into a bruising, rebound-heavy game. If the Warriors hit threes early, it stretches out Clingan’s paint presence, drags help defenders into no-man’s land, and opens the lanes for Curry and Butler to live at the rim and the line.

The other big edge is ball security and transition control. The Warriors sit around 13.7 turnovers per game, which helps them avoid the kind of chaotic, ugly stretches where the Trail Blazers thrive.

And yeah, the odds basically agree this is a Warriors spot at home, with the Warriors listed as big favorites.

Why The Trail Blazers Have The Advantage

Even with all the injuries, the Trail Blazers have the one thing that consistently messes with the Warriors: size, boards, and the ability to make every possession feel like work.

They’re scoring 116.3 points per game and grabbing 45.2 rebounds, and when they get into that rhythm, it’s not pretty for anyone because you’re defending multiple efforts in the same possession.

The Warriors have already seen what happens when the Trail Blazers control the physical side. That 0-3 season series is the loudest stat in this whole preview. The Trail Blazers have been comfortable turning games into track meets when the Warriors over-help, or into rock fights when the Warriors get stagnant.

Also, Jrue Holiday being back gives them an actual adult at the wheel. Even in a small sample, he’s at 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, and that kind of structure matters a ton in road games when things get messy.

X-Factors

Brandin Podziemski is the swing guy for the Warriors. He’s at 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, and the Warriors need him to be the “third connector” when the Trail Blazers trap Curry and load up on Butler drives. If he’s decisive, the Warriors’ offense stays smooth. If he hesitates, this turns into hero-ball.

Moses Moody is next. He’s giving the Warriors 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds, and tonight he’s basically a thermometer. If he hits catch-and-shoot looks and doesn’t get bullied defensively, the Warriors can survive the Trail Blazers’ size. If he gets played off the floor, the Warriors’ rotation tightens fast.

De’Anthony Melton also matters more than people think. He’s at 9.7 points with 1.5 steals, and his job is simple: pressure the ball, blow up the first action, and make the Trail Blazers initiate later in the clock. If he wins those little battles, the Warriors’ defense looks way less fragile.

For the Trail Blazers, Caleb Love has become a real punch. He’s at 10.7 points and 2.3 assists, and if his shot shows up, it forces the Warriors to guard the whole floor instead of just loading up on Sharpe and Clingan actions.

Toumani Camara is the chaos piece. He’s putting up 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, and he’s the type who can totally wreck a Warriors lineup with second-chance plays, corner threes, and annoying defense.

And Clingan is the biggest “win condition” on the floor for the Trail Blazers. He’s at 11.1 points and 10.7 rebounds, and if he turns the paint into a no-fly zone while controlling the glass, the Trail Blazers can survive the talent gap and make this a fourth-quarter game.

Prediction

The Warriors are due to punch back at home, and I like them to finally snap the “bad matchup” vibe by leaning into pace and three-point volume. The Trail Blazers can absolutely make it gross, but without Avdija and with Grant trending doubtful, it’s hard to see them scoring enough to finish the job if the Warriors play a clean game.

Prediction: Warriors 118, Trail Blazers 109