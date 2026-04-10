Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Friday night at Toyota Center still carries real weight, even with one side already safely in the playoff field and the other trying to climb one more rung.

The Rockets are 51-29 and sitting fifth in the West, tied with the Lakers in the loss column and still pushing for home-court advantage in the first round. The Timberwolves are 47-33 in sixth, already out of the play-in picture but still trying to get healthy before the postseason starts.

The Rockets are 29-10 at home, the Timberwolves are 22-18 on the road, and the schedule angle is key: the Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the 76ers 113-102 for their eighth straight win, while the Timberwolves are coming off a 132-120 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

This matchup has already been tight twice. The Rockets won the first meeting 110-105 on Jan. 16, then the Timberwolves answered with a 110-108 overtime win on March 25, so the season series is tied 1-1 coming into this one.

Anthony Edwards has averaged 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.8% from three. Jaden McDaniels has given the Timberwolves 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

For the Rockets, Kevin Durant is at 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 51.8% shooting and 41.4% from three, while Alperen Sengun has posted 20.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

That is a serious top-end talent game, which is why this feels more interesting than a normal late-season matchup between teams that have already secured playoff spots.

Injury Report

Rockets

Steven Adams: Out (left ankle surgery)

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)

Tari Eason: Questionable (illness)

Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert: Out (rest)

Julius Randle: Out (right hand soreness)

Bones Hyland: Out (right hip soreness)

Joe Ingles: Out (personal reasons)

Anthony Edwards: Questionable (right knee injury maintenance)

Naz Reid: Questionable (right shoulder injury maintenance)

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The Rockets have the cleaner team profile, and the easiest place to start is with physical control. They are eighth in offensive rating at 118.3, sixth in net rating at 5.2, first in rebounding at 48.0 per game, 10th in field-goal percentage at 47.8%, and eighth in three-point percentage at 36.7%.

That is not a one-dimensional offense. It is a team that can score through second chances, score through balance, and then punish you when the glass starts tilting. Against a Timberwolves team that will be without both Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, and could also be missing or limiting Edwards and Naz Reid, that edge on the boards is a big deal. It is the kind of edge that can keep the Rockets in control even if the half-court offense has a few dry stretches on tired legs.

The other piece is form. The Rockets have won eight straight, and even when Thursday’s game against the 76ers got a little sloppy late, they still had enough shot creation and enough late composure to close it. Durant has settled this team down, Sengun is giving them playmaking from the middle, and Amen Thompson has become a real two-way driver of pace and pressure.

I also think the Rockets have the better urgency angle. The Timberwolves’ biggest priority right now is getting to the postseason intact. The Rockets are still chasing position. That usually matters in April, especially at home, and especially when one team has been playing like every possession still means something.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves still have a real statistical counter. They are 12th in offensive rating at 116.4, seventh in defensive rating at 113.1, 10th in net rating at 3.3, ninth in field-goal percentage at 48.0%, sixth in three-point percentage at 37.0%, and 16th in assists at 26.0 per game.

That is a strong base for a road team because it says they are not dependent on one style. They can score efficiently, they can defend well enough to hang around, and when their offense is sharp they space the floor better than the Rockets do. If Edwards plays and looks close to normal, that changes the geometry of the game immediately. The Rockets can handle good teams. They do not love dealing with explosive perimeter scorers who can bend the first line of defense and still punish late help.

There is also a schematic angle that favors the Timberwolves when they are locked in. Their defense can still get ugly at the point of attack, and the Rockets are not a high-assist machine. This team averages 25.4 assists per game, which leaves it more vulnerable to games where the ball sticks and the shot diet gets a little tougher.

The Timberwolves are also capable of flipping the game with volume shooting. They hit 13.8 threes per game and have enough spacing around Edwards, DiVincenzo, and McDaniels to stretch a defense thin. I still trust the Rockets more right now, but the Timberwolves’ path is clear: defend the initial action, force the Rockets into more isolation, and make enough jumpers to take the rebounding battle out of the center of the game.

X-Factors

Jabari Smith Jr. is a big one for the Rockets. He is averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 36.3% from three, and this looks like a game where his size could matter a lot. If the Timberwolves are missing multiple frontcourt pieces, Smith has a chance to swing the rebounding fight without sacrificing spacing. He can also make the Timberwolves pay for loading up on Durant and Sengun. If he hits a few early threes and wins the weak-side glass, the Rockets become much harder to disrupt.

Amen Thompson is the other Rockets x-factor, and honestly, he feels like the pressure point of the whole game. He is averaging 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, and his last week has looked like the profile of a playoff problem. His downhill burst changes the tone of the Rockets’ offense, but the real swing is whether he can collapse the Timberwolves’ defense enough to open kick-out threes and dump-off lanes. If he gets into the paint consistently, the Rockets probably win. If the Timberwolves keep him in front, this gets a lot tighter.

Ayo Dosunmu is the Timberwolves’ x-factor here. In 23 games, he is averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 41.2% from three. He also just dropped 24 points in the win over the Pacers, which is key in this matchup because the Wolves may need another guard who can handle, attack, and keep the offense organized if Anthony Edwards is limited.

Donte DiVincenzo is the other one. He is at 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, and the Timberwolves need his shot-making because their injury uncertainty strips away margin. He also brings a connective piece. When the Timberwolves are short-handed, they need someone besides Edwards and Randle to keep the ball moving and make quick decisions. If DiVincenzo gives them efficient offense and a few momentum threes, they have enough punch to make this a real fourth-quarter game.

Prediction

I like the Rockets here. The rebounding edge is too strong, the form line is too strong, and the motivation edge feels real. If the Timberwolves were healthy, I would think a lot harder about it because their defense and spacing can absolutely bother the Rockets. But with this version of the injury report, the safer call is the home team.

Prediction: Rockets 116, Timberwolves 108