Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Madison Square Garden gets this one on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks come in at 52-28 and third in the East, while the Raptors are 45-35 and have climbed into fifth after Thursday’s win over the Heat.

The Knicks are 29-9 at home, the Raptors are 22-18 on the road, and both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks just beat the Celtics 112-106, while the Raptors handled the Heat 128-114.

There is also real recent history here, and it is ugly for the Raptors. The Knicks have won 12 straight in this matchup, including all four meetings this season, and every one of those wins came by double digits. That is a serious psychological edge this late in the year, especially with the Raptors still trying to stay out of the play-in and the Knicks still chasing the No. 2 seed.

Jalen Brunson remains the offensive tone-setter for the Knicks at 26.0 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns is at 20.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram is leading the way with 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and Scottie Barnes is giving them 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. That is enough talent on both sides to make this interesting, but one team has looked far more comfortable in this matchup all year.

Injury Report

Knicks

Miles McBride: Out (pelvic core muscle injury management)

Mitchell Robinson: Out (left ankle injury management)

Tyler Kolek: Questionable (right oblique strain)

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley: Out (right foot injury management, plantar fasciitis)

Chucky Hepburn: Out (right knee surgery recovery)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: Out (illness)

Collin Murray-Boyles: Out (neck sprain)

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The first edge is simple. The Knicks are the better offense, and not by a small margin. They own a 120.0 offensive rating, which is third in the league, and a 6.6 net rating, which ranks fifth. They are scoring 116.8 points per game, shooting 47.7% from the field, and hitting 37.5% from three. That last number is fourth in the league. When you put that next to a Raptors team with a good but not dominant 2.7 net rating, the gap in overall offensive punch stands out fast.

The second edge is the size and control of the glass. The Knicks are at 45.8 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the league, and Towns is one of the biggest reasons why. He has been a real matchup problem for this Raptors frontcourt all season because he can drag centers away from the rim, punish switches, and still clean up possessions as a rebounder. The Raptors are a smart, connected defensive team, but they are not a dominant rebounding team, and that matters against a Knicks group that can create second chances without sacrificing spacing.

The third edge is how comfortable the Knicks have become at home. They are 29-9 at Madison Square Garden, they have won six straight there, and they are coming off one of their best late-season wins by beating the Celtics on Thursday night. That matters because this game is not just about talent. It is also about emotional rhythm. The Knicks are clearly playing with urgency, and they have already shown they can handle playoff-style pressure in this building. The Raptors are in a more fragile spot, because one loss can shove them right back toward the play-in mess.

The last edge is the matchup itself. Four meetings, four Knicks wins, all by double digits. At some point, that stops being random and starts becoming structural. The Knicks have had answers for Barnes and Ingram, they have controlled the shot-making battle, and they have made the Raptors play from behind in every game. That does not guarantee another easy win, but it does tell you which team has dictated the terms of this matchup from opening night through April. I would trust that trend more than any vague “desperation” case for the Raptors.

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors still have a very real counterpunch, and it starts with ball movement. They are averaging 29.5 assists per game, which ranks second in the league. That is a serious number. They are not a random isolation team living off one scorer. They move the ball, they get multiple players involved, and they can pressure a defense by forcing it to rotate over and over.

The second edge is that the Raptors are better defensively than people realize. They entered this final stretch ranked seventh in defensive rating, and their numbers still support the idea that they can make games ugly enough to stay alive against better offenses. They are not elite at everything, but they are disruptive enough and long enough to bother wings, and Barnes remains the player who can tilt possessions with activity rather than just box-score scoring. If the Raptors are going to win here, it will probably look like a grind, not a shootout.

The third edge is paint pressure. The Raptors rank fourth in points in the paint per game, and that matters because the Knicks are lighter on interior depth with Robinson out. Barnes, Barrett, and Ingram all put stress on the rim in different ways, and Jakob Poeltl is still one of the cleaner finishers in the league around the basket. If the Raptors can keep this from becoming a pure Brunson shot-making game and instead turn it into a constant drive-and-kick, drive-and-drop kind of night, the Knicks can absolutely be made uncomfortable.

And the last edge is form. The Raptors have now beaten the Heat twice in three days, they just swept that season series 4-0, and Ingram is coming off a 38-point night. This is not a team stumbling into the building. It is a team playing meaningful games with real stakes and getting high-level scoring from its best perimeter creator at the right time. I still think the matchup is rough for them, but there is enough live offense here to make the Knicks work for it.

X-Factors

OG Anunoby is the first one for the Knicks. He is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 38.9% from three. He matters here because the Raptors can load up hard on Brunson and Towns in the half-court, and Anunoby is the kind of wing who can break that plan without needing the offense bent around him. If he is aggressive early, attacking closeouts and knocking down spot-up threes, the Raptors lose one of their main defensive outs.

Josh Hart is the other Knicks swing piece. He is at 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and he just showed again against the Celtics how much his activity can change the tone of a game. Hart is the kind of player who ruins scouting reports because he creates chaos in different ways. Against a Raptors team that likes to move bodies and create extra actions, Hart’s rebounding and connective passing could quietly decide whether the Knicks control the middle of the game.

RJ Barrett is the big Raptors x-factor for me. He is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and this is the kind of game where his downhill pressure has to make a difference. The Raptors already know Ingram and Barnes will draw most of the attention. Barrett is the one who can punish the second line of defense if the Knicks over-help. If he gets to the rim and lives at the foul line, the Raptors have a chance to keep the scoreboard attached well into the fourth.

Jakob Poeltl is the other one. His full-season line is 10.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 69.5% from the field, and that efficiency is exactly why he is a key. He needs to finish what Barnes, Ingram, and Barrett create. Against Towns, Poeltl also has to survive the rebounding battle and keep the Knicks from owning the paint when Brunson drags the defense around. If he plays poorly, the Raptors probably lose. If he holds the interior together, this gets much tighter.

Prediction

I think the Knicks win again. The matchup history is too strong to ignore, the offense is better, the home floor is stronger, and Brunson gives them the cleanest late-game creator on the court. The Raptors have enough ball movement and enough wing scoring to make this competitive, but the Knicks are third in offensive rating, fifth in net rating, 29-9 at home, and they have already beaten this team four times by double digits. That is not noise. That is a pattern.