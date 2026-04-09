Knicks Deliver In The Clutch To Defeat Celtics In Huge Eastern Conference Showdown; 5 Key Takeaways

In a game that felt like a playoff preview, the New York Knicks executed down the stretch and took down the Boston Celtics 112-106 behind poise, efficiency, and timely shot-making. While Boston had its moments and even controlled stretches early, New York’s 54% shooting, +6 assist advantage, and superior late-game execution ultimately decided the outcome.

This was a statement win built on balance, discipline, and clutch play. Let’s get into the five things we learned from this huge Eastern Conference showdown.

1. Knicks’ Offense Proves The Difference

New York shot an impressive 43-80 from the field (54%) and 15-35 from three (43%), compared to Boston’s 45% overall shooting. The Knicks simply generated better looks, particularly inside where they outscored the Celtics 46-32 in the paint.

Josh Hart was phenomenal, scoring 26 points on 10-15 shooting and knocking down 5-7 from deep, while Mikal Bridges added 10 points on a perfect 4-4 shooting with 6 assists. That level of efficiency across multiple players made New York’s offense incredibly difficult to slow down.

2. Jalen Brunson Controls The Game When It Matters Most

Jalen Brunson delivered exactly what the Knicks needed from their leader, finishing with 25 points and 10 assists on 10-19 shooting. He wasn’t just scoring – he was orchestrating everything, picking apart Boston’s defense possession by possession and making the right reads in crunch time.

In the fourth quarter, Brunson’s control of tempo stood out. He limited mistakes (just 1 turnover in 37 minutes), consistently got into his spots, and created clean looks for teammates. His +8 plus/minus reflects his steady impact, especially late when the Knicks pulled away with smart, efficient offense.

3. Celtics’ Stars Struggle With Efficiency

Jayson Tatum put up a strong all-around stat line, 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists, but it came on a rough 7-22 shooting, including 2-10 from three, along with 6 turnovers. He had volume, but not the efficiency Boston needed in a tight game.

The struggles extended beyond Tatum. Derrick White managed just 8 points on 2-10 shooting and missed all six of his three-point attempts. Boston shot 16-43 (37%) from deep, but many of those makes came outside of their primary creators, leading to inconsistent offensive flow when it mattered most.

4. Supporting Cast Steps Up For New York

The Knicks’ depth and balance were on full display. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds on 6-12 shooting, anchoring the interior and helping New York stay competitive on the glass despite being outrebounded overall (42-30).

Off the bench, Mitchell Robinson provided strong defensive minutes with 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Jordan Clarkson added 8 points on 4-7 shooting. The Knicks didn’t rely on just one or two players – they had contributions across the board, which showed in their 29 assists on 43 made field goals.

5. Knicks Win The Little Things And Close Strong

New York focused on the details, and it made the difference in the New York vs. Boston game. They outperformed Boston in turnovers recorded; New York had 7 turnovers while Boston recorded 11.

New York also outperformed Boston in steals, 9-4. Boston was limited to 8 points on turnovers. In a close game, every possession mattered. What stood out was how well the Knicks finished the game.

Their shooting was consistent, and Boston could never regain control of the game after New York took the lead. New York did give up some advantages to Boston in terms of rebounding (42-30) and free-throw shooting (Boston 88% to New York 73%), but New York won the game because of their poise, defense, and shot selection.