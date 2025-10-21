Blake Griffin Calls Chris Paul A Top 5 Point Guard Of All Time

Blake Griffin has officially put an end to any lingering doubts about how he views Chris Paul’s legacy both within the Los Angeles Clippers organization and in NBA history. Appearing on Run It Back TV, Griffin spoke with honesty and admiration about his former teammate, calling Paul “a top five point guard of all time” and crediting him for completely transforming the Clippers franchise during their Lob City era.

“Clippers players? Yeah, I mean, him coming back and sort of ending his career there is huge. When CP came to the Clippers, he brought professionalism, he brought playoff aspirations. Before that, our first year, we struggled to even win 35 games. Then CP shows up, and we get a whole slew of other vets, and that’s when the franchise really took off.”

“The cool thing is, when we talk about it now, the franchise is still in a pretty good place. It was in a rough spot before we all got there, and since then, they’ve still managed to put together some good seasons. Some bad luck here and there, sure, but the foundation changed because of that era.”

“So yeah, when you talk about all-time Clippers, CP’s got to be up there.”