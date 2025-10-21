Blake Griffin Calls Chris Paul A Top 5 Point Guard Of All Time

Blake Griffin has officially put an end to any lingering doubts about how he views Chris Paul’s legacy both within the Los Angeles Clippers organization and in NBA history. Appearing on Run It Back TV, Griffin spoke with honesty and admiration about his former teammate, calling Paul “a top five point guard of all time” and crediting him for completely transforming the Clippers franchise during their Lob City era.
“Clippers players? Yeah, I mean, him coming back and sort of ending his career there is huge. When CP came to the Clippers, he brought professionalism, he brought playoff aspirations. Before that, our first year, we struggled to even win 35 games. Then CP shows up, and we get a whole slew of other vets, and that’s when the franchise really took off.”
“The cool thing is, when we talk about it now, the franchise is still in a pretty good place. It was in a rough spot before we all got there, and since then, they’ve still managed to put together some good seasons. Some bad luck here and there, sure, but the foundation changed because of that era.”
“So yeah, when you talk about all-time Clippers, CP’s got to be up there.”
It’s a statement that rings true. Before Paul’s arrival in 2011, the Clippers were widely viewed as one of the league’s most dysfunctional teams, a franchise known more for front-office blunders than basketball success.
But with Paul orchestrating the offense, Griffin soaring through the air, and DeAndre Jordan patrolling the paint, the Clippers quickly became one of the most electrifying teams in the NBA. Between 2011 and 2017, Los Angeles averaged 52 wins per season, made six consecutive playoff appearances, and redefined their reputation as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.
When asked where he ranks Paul among the greatest point guards in NBA history, Griffin didn’t hesitate.
“He’s got to be one of them, top five all time, easily.”
It’s high praise coming from someone who shared both incredible highs and emotional lows with Paul during their six seasons together in Los Angeles. The two stars clashed at times, particularly toward the end of Paul’s tenure with the Clippers, but time seems to have healed those old wounds.
With Paul back in a Clippers uniform for his 21st and possibly final NBA season, there’s a renewed sense of mutual respect between the former teammates.
For Paul, the return to Los Angeles represents a full-circle moment. For Griffin, it’s a chance to reflect on how their partnership, for all its volatility, helped elevate an entire franchise.
Chris Paul’s career resume speaks for itself: over 21,000 points, 11,000 assists, 12 All-Star selections, and one of the highest basketball IQs the game has ever seen. Yet hearing those words from Griffin, the player who shared the spotlight, the locker room, and the grind with him, might mean even more.
In Griffin’s eyes, Paul wasn’t just the Clippers’ most influential leader. He was, and remains, one of basketball’s greatest ever floor generals: a top-five point guard who changed the game and changed the Clippers forever.