Lakers Lose Veteran Big Man To Injury Just Hours Before Season Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a setback just hours before their 2025-26 season opener, losing veteran forward Maxi Kleber to an oblique strain that will sideline him for at least two weeks. The team confirmed the news on Tuesday, adding another layer of concern to an already thin frontcourt heading into the new season.

Kleber, who was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade earlier this year, simply hasn’t been able to stay healthy since arriving in Los Angeles. The 6-foot-10 big man was recovering from foot surgery at the time of the trade and missed the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season, appearing for just five minutes in the Lakers’ first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After spending the offseason working to get back into shape, Kleber’s run of bad luck continued, first with a quad injury during training camp, and now with another muscle strain before the season has even tipped off.

The timing of the injury couldn’t be worse for Los Angeles. With LeBron James sidelined due to sciatica nerve issues and expected to miss at least two more weeks, the Lakers were counting on Kleber to provide depth and spacing in JJ Redick’s rotation.

Now, Deandre Ayton will start at center against the Golden State Warriors on opening night, with Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt expected to handle most of the backup minutes. Hayes, who bruised his wrist in the final preseason game against Sacramento, said he’ll be available to play, though he’s also less than 100 percent.

Kleber’s injury continues what has been an unusually unlucky stretch since joining the team. The 32-year-old forward was expected to fill a key role as a stretch big who could anchor small-ball lineups alongside Ayton or Rui Hachimura.

Instead, he’s logged just one official appearance in purple and gold, totaling three points and two rebounds in limited preseason action. The Lakers were optimistic that a healthy Kleber would regain the form he showed in Dallas in his early years, where he became one of the league’s most dependable role players averaging 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and shooting 35% from three-point range across nine seasons.

Now, his return timeline is uncertain. The Lakers announced that Kleber will be re-evaluated in two weeks, though the results of his MRI will determine whether the injury is more serious. Even if it’s a mild strain, the team is likely to proceed cautiously given his recent history of setbacks.

The Lakers open their season against the Warriors and face a tough early stretch that includes matchups with the Timberwolves, Kings, and Trail Blazers. Without LeBron, Los Angeles will rely heavily on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to carry the offensive load.

For Kleber, this latest injury is another frustrating roadblock in what has become a string of stop-start seasons. The Lakers, meanwhile, are hoping this will be just a minor pause in his comeback, not another long stay on the injured list.