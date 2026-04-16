Kawhi Leonard Says Warriors’ Physical Defense Shut Him Down In Clippers Loss

The Golden State Warriors came away with a terrific 126-121 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night to keep their postseason aspirations alive. While the performances of players such as Stephen Curry can be attributed to the win, Kawhi Leonard made sure to acknowledge another key aspect.

During his postgame interview, Kawhi Leonard shed light on the Warriors’ physical defense, highlighting how it affected his performance in the fourth quarter.

“That was it right there,” Leonard admitted. “They had a great game plan. Just being physical all game. Making sure I don’t get no catch-and-shoot shots. Listening to every pick and roll. Getting in the post, seeing two bodies.”

Leonard only attempted two shots in the fourth quarter, logging a total of two points and two turnovers in the final frame. Given that the Warriors outscored the Clippers 43-32 during this period, Kawhi Leonard’s low production was synonymous with L.A.’s loss.

The Clippers had to give credit where it was due, noting Draymond Green’s influence on defense.

“And then Draymond, Hall of Fame defender,” Leonard stated. “So yeah, it was hard to even get shots up.”

Kawhi Leonard ended the game with 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. But considering that he went into the fourth quarter with 19, it is safe to say that Draymond Green was hounding the Clippers’ superstar.

Draymond Green’s solitary confinement of Kawhi Leonard compilation, final 3 minutes: pic.twitter.com/tNabKVpLOX — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 16, 2026

Leonard also spoke about his team’s shortcomings in the later stages of the game, drawing attention to how his team blew a 13-point lead with nine minutes left on the clock. Still, having experienced playing against the Warriors in a playoff environment, the superstar had to acknowledge the Warriors’ championship pedigree after this display.

Draymond Green Shows Respect To Kawhi Leonard

While Draymond Green did an impressive job guarding Kawhi Leonard, the Warriors’ veteran also addressed how much it meant to have Leonard acknowledge him as a Hall of Fame defender. During his postgame media availability, Green showered Leonard with praise, stating:

“To hear one of the greats say that about me…that’s special. That’s why you do it. You want respect from your peers. Kawhi? He’s no ordinary peer. He’s one of the greats. So, to hear him say that about me… Man… That guy took a Defensive Player of the Year award away from me. To say that about me, it means a lot.”

“He’s a man of few words. But when he speaks, it’s loud. I don’t think there’s a player in the NBA that does not respect Kawhi Leonard. He’s a special guy. I’m grateful.”

Draymond Green’s praise for Kawhi Leonard is certainly not misplaced. While the forward has faced some challenges with injuries in the past few years, he was truly remarkable this season.

In the process of leading the Clippers to a ninth-place finish (42-40) after being 15 games below .500, Leonard asserted himself as the driving force behind the team’s success. With averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, many even rated him as one of the best players in the league.

With the Clippers’ season coming to an end, questions about Kawhi Leonard’s future with the franchise will be on the rise. Although Leonard has had a fairly stoic reaction to the topic, trade rumors linking him with teams such as the Miami Heat will become a cause for concern.