LA Clippers Players Under Contract For The 2026–27 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Clippers saw their season come to an early end with a 126-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 9-10 Play-In Tournament matchup. Bad losses in the final week of the season saw the Clippers lose control of the No. 8 seed and fall into the 9-10 game, where Stephen Curry showed up and blew the Clippers out of the water.

As a result of their early exit, the Clippers are entering an offseason where their lottery pick in the NBA Draft is going to the best team in the NBA (OKC Thunder) while they have to rework their roster to return to competitive relevance in the Western Conference.

The team did turn their season around from being 6-21 to finishing over .500 (42-40), the first time a team in NBA history has ever managed that. This shows that the Clippers we saw for most of the season were capable of a 50-win total if early-season awkwardness didn’t doom their regular season before December rolled around. The foundation of this team is solid, especially after the team made midseason moves to add longevity to this core by adding Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin.

While it’s going to be a notable offseason for the Clippers, the team is heading into the summer with a mostly stable roster. They’re going into next season with a projected 14 salaried players on the books for a total cap amount of $245,689,591. Let’s take a look at their salary cap for next season and how many players they have under contract for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Kawhi Leonard – $50,300,000

Kawhi Leonard had the best scoring season of his career this year, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists as the unquestioned No. 1 scoring option for the Clippers. He also brought the excellent defense he’s been known for his entire career, leading the team to make one of the most incredible in-season turnarounds in NBA history. Unfortunately, he fell short in a season where he was also surrounded by the Aspiration scandal.

Leonard is rumored to switch teams in the summer. Whether it’s because the Clippers experiment has reached a natural end or because of a potential punishment over the Aspiration situation is unclear, but Leonard refused to confirm his future with the Clippers after the Warriors eliminated them from the Play-In. The decision to keep or trade Leonard will likely have follow-on effects on every name on this roster.

Darius Garland – $42,166,510

Darius Garland joined the Clippers in February when the team traded James Harden for him in a straight swap, which saw the Cavaliers send a second-round pick with the 26-year-old guard. That is a damning indicator of Garland’s value, as the Cavs had to attach an asset to get off him for a 36-year-old James Harden. Nonetheless, Garland averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 assists in 19 games with the Clippers and looked like a solid addition to the team.

He could easily be the Clippers’ starting point guard for the rest of his contract as he proves to the franchise that concerns around his injury history are not to worry about. Regardless, it’s unlikely the Clippers move on from Garland so soon anyway, so he’s probably one of the most secure names to be on the roster in time for the 2026-27 opening tip, given Leonard’s cryptic comments and looming punishment.

Bogdan Bogdanovic – $16,020,000 (Team Option)

The Clippers will likely decline Bogdan Bogdanovic $16 million team option, with the Serbian guard averaging 7.4 points on 34.7% shooting from three this season. While he has utility as a backup guard and shooter on a competitive NBA roster, it’s hard to justify anything more than the tax mid-level exception at best and a veteran minimum at worst.

Bennedict Mathurin – $12,256,222 (Qualifying Offer)

Bennedict Mathurin is one of three restricted free agents the Clippers have this summer, but the only one who’s likely to get a qualifying offer. He’s averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 26 games since joining the Clippers in February as part of the Ivica Zubac trade. Mathurin has been a great Sixth Man for the Clippers, filling the hole created by Norman Powell’s departure from the team in the summer.

His contract figure will likely change if the Clippers can agree on a contract extension with him, but if they can’t, Mathurin might be playing next season on a prove-it qualifying offer deal to try and secure a contract after that. Given his performance in the Play-In and to end the season, the Clippers are better off negotiating a new long-term contract in the summer instead of playing the qualifying offer game.

Derrick Jones Jr. – $10,476,190

Derrick Jones Jr. is entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Clippers in 2024. Jones averaged 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds this season, proving to be an effective member of the frontcourt rotation. He is an excellent defender and can be impactful offensively, especially in fast-break situations or as a catch-and-shoot option. A winning team needs a player like Jones, so unless the Clippers decide to blow it up, he should retain his place on the roster.

Brook Lopez – $9,187,500 (Team Option)

The Clippers signed 38-year-old Brook Lopez last summer to be a center option behind Zubac, although he wound up ending the season as their starter due to trades and injuries weakening the team at center. He averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks, which is unspectacular for a player who was one of the best shooting centers in the NBA while also being a Defensive Player of the Year finalist just a few seasons ago. It’s unclear if the Clippers will want to bring the veteran back at the moment.

Isaiah Jackson – $7,000,000

Isaiah Jackson joined the Clippers in February as part of the Mathurin-Zubac trade. He’s been a strong addition at center, averaging 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17 games. He’ll likely retain a rotational role next season, but will have to prove that he deserves it over young replacements on the roster or a potential outside addition in free agency.

Nicolas Batum – $5,881,680 (Team Option)

Nicolas Batum nearly retired a few seasons ago, but has been pushing his NBA career forward. He’s a valuable veteran on the Clippers, and his presence is clearly appreciated by people like head coach Ty Lue. If the Clippers bring him back for another season, he’ll likely be a leadership figure instead of a core rotational player, with the 37-year-old French forward averaging 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 72 games this season.

Kris Dunn – $5,684,800

Kris Dunn will enter his third season as a member of the Clippers’ backcourt. The 32-year-old veteran averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals this season, shining in spots as a defensive guard. While the Clippers will need an offensive-oriented guard to play alongside Dunn to make him viable, his guard defense is an ability that all contending teams would want to have on their roster.

Bradley Beal – $5,621,700 (Player Option)

Bradley Beal was sidelined with a hip fracture after just six games for the Clippers. The 32-year-old guard will be expected to shake off his dreadful performances (8.2 PPG on 37.5 FG%) from this season next year if he picks up his player option. With presumably no interest in Beal on the open market, it’s likely he returns to the Clippers and aims for a comeback season.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – $2,880,960

Yanic Konan Niederhauser will enter his second year in the NBA after having his rookie season derailed by an injury. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds this season, mostly playing as an end-of-the-bench option, but did shine after Ivica Zubac was traded and he got more opportunities at center. Injury derailed his progress, but the Clippers will be hopeful that the 20-year-old is a long-term solution at center for the franchise.

Jordan Miller – $2,497,812

Jordan Miller emerged as a core rotational player for the Clippers this season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 60 games. The swingman will be entering restricted free agency after next season, so he might have plenty of motivation to have a big year after proving himself as a dependable rotational player.

Cameron Christie – $2,296,271

Cam Christie is a high-potential two-way guard prospect who averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds this season. He’ll be on an expiring contract next season, so he’ll have to prove the Clippers should continue investing in his development.

Kobe Sanders – $2,150,917

Kobe Sanders is a multi-positional backup who averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists this season. He’s a reliable option when the team is shorthanded to injuries, playing in front and backcourt positions.