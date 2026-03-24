Norchad Omier Becomes First Nicaraguan To Play In The NBA: “Shortest Center In The League”

Norchad Omier has done something no one from his country has done before. He became the first Nicaraguan player to reach the NBA. The moment came when he signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. It was not only a career milestone. It was history.

In an interview with GTV Hoops, Omier spoke about his NBA call-up and the support he receives from Nicaragua

Question: “We’re here with Norchad Omier. Now, Norchad, you recently were called up by the Clippers on a two-way deal, which made you the first Nicaraguan player in NBA history. You made your debut last week, scored your first bucket. Talk about your reaction to getting the call, how it all went down.”

Norchad Omier: “I mean, it’s just such a blessing. First of all, I got to give God thanks. He’s been with me during this whole journey. Being from Nicaragua, being the first, when I called my dad, he was just so happy. I mean, the emotion was in his voice. That’s the first person I called when I found out after my agent called me. I was actually taking a nap because I was supposed to play that day with the Cleveland G League team. And I woke up, and I was like, God time is perfect. So I was just so happy.”

Question: “And how cool is it for you that everywhere you go, all the Nicaraguan fans have your jersey? There’s a fan with your jersey out there. They’re supporting you on Instagram. Every time we post you, they’re putting the Nicaraguan flags underneath. How cool is all that support?”

Norchad Omier: “It’s just such a love, man. So I just want to, if they see this video, appreciate the support from all my fans from Nicaragua, all the Nicaraguans, anywhere I go. They’re showing up, showing love. Thank you so much. I really appreciate it.”

Question: “And Norchad, when I met you a couple of years ago at the G League Elite Camp, you measured 6’5″. I know that on the G League website, you’re listed at 6’7″, but you measured 6’5″.”

Norchad Omier: “I’m 6’7″. They capping in the G League.”

Question: “What’s it like battling the seven-footers out there? Because they’re seven inches taller than you, yet you’re still getting 20 and 10 every single night.”

Norchad Omier: “I mean, I think I play with my heart every day. I just give it my all. Try to play hard. I don’t see a disadvantage. I see a blessing. So I just use my strength instead of the height.”

Question: “What do you think about the fans calling you the G League Charles Barkley?”

Norchad Omier: “I mean, it’s just such an honor for them to compare me with him. So it’s really nice.”

That mindset defines his game. He relies on strength, effort, and positioning. He attacks rebounds, and plays through contact. Omier does not shy away from physical matchups. And the results back it up.

In the G League, Omier has been dominant. He is averaging 19.4 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 58.9% from the field. Those numbers earned him comparisons to Charles Barkley.

His NBA role is still limited. He has appeared in three games for the Clippers. He is averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in under five minutes per game. His best outing came against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he scored six points on 3-3 shooting from the field. Omier has a $190k two-way contract with the Clippers after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Omier is not only fighting for a roster spot. He is representing a country that has never had an NBA player before. Every minute he plays builds that legacy. And for Nicaragua, that changes everything.