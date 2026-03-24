Former SuperSonic Kevin Durant Reacts To Seattle Potentially Getting An NBA Team Again

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant began his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007, and the franchise might be making its long-awaited return to the NBA. The NBA board of governors is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in New York, with the primary topic of discussion being expansion into Seattle and Las Vegas.

With Durant having played for the franchise in his rookie season, he was asked for his thoughts on Seattle potentially getting an NBA team in his media session after the Rockets’ 132-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Monday.

“I mean, about time Seattle get some basketball back,” Durant said. “It was sorely missed in that Northwest. Portland was holding it down for them, but it’s always good to go Seattle-Portland road trips. So I’m looking forward to that in the future for the NBA. I don’t know if I’ll be around when the Seattle teams come, but I’m still thinking about it.”

It has been reported that the franchises could begin play from the 2028-29 season. Durant might have enough left in the tank to keep playing till then. It would be quite special to see him in that SuperSonics jersey again.

The SuperSonics had selected Durant with the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. It didn’t take too long for the former University of Texas star to show he was the real deal.

Durant averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2007-08 and won Rookie of the Year. The fans in Seattle knew he wouldn’t be theirs for too long, though. The NBA had been notified in November 2007 that team owner Clay Bennett wanted to move the franchise to Oklahoma City. In April 2008, the move was approved.

Then, on July 2, 2008, the Seattle SuperSonics officially moved and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fans in Seattle were incredibly upset, and those feelings didn’t go away in the years that followed.

Durant was among those who had called for Seattle to get an NBA team. He later expressed an interest in owning the expansion franchise as well. That might not happen, but he is thrilled for the fans.

“I know they’re super excited just being what, 20 years, 22 years without basketball?” Durant said. “I feel for them. It’s great news to hear that.”

The Thunder will also cede all Seattle-era history back to the SuperSonics if expansion is approved. As part of the agreement, this will be done at no cost.

Getting back to the Rockets, this surprising loss to the Bulls dropped them to 43-28 on the season. Durant did his part, recording 40 points (15-23 FG), seven rebounds, and five assists, but it wasn’t enough.

The loss snapped the Rockets’ two-game win streak, and they’ll look to get back on track when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.