Former SuperSonic Kevin Durant Reacts To Seattle Potentially Getting An NBA Team Again

Kevin Durant is all for the NBA giving Seattle a team.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant began his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007, and the franchise might be making its long-awaited return to the NBA. The NBA board of governors is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in New York, with the primary topic of discussion being expansion into Seattle and Las Vegas.

With Durant having played for the franchise in his rookie season, he was asked for his thoughts on Seattle potentially getting an NBA team in his media session after the Rockets’ 132-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Monday.

“I mean, about time Seattle get some basketball back,” Durant said. “It was sorely missed in that Northwest. Portland was holding it down for them,  but it’s always good to go Seattle-Portland road trips. So I’m looking forward to that in the future for the NBA. I don’t know if I’ll be around when the Seattle teams come, but I’m still thinking about it.”

It has been reported that the franchises could begin play from the 2028-29 season. Durant might have enough left in the tank to keep playing till then. It would be quite special to see him in that SuperSonics jersey again.

The SuperSonics had selected Durant with the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. It didn’t take too long for the former University of Texas star to show he was the real deal.

Durant averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2007-08 and won Rookie of the Year. The fans in Seattle knew he wouldn’t be theirs for too long, though. The NBA had been notified in November 2007 that team owner Clay Bennett wanted to move the franchise to Oklahoma City. In April 2008, the move was approved.

Then, on July 2, 2008, the Seattle SuperSonics officially moved and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fans in Seattle were incredibly upset, and those feelings didn’t go away in the years that followed.

Durant was among those who had called for Seattle to get an NBA team. He later expressed an interest in owning the expansion franchise as well. That might not happen, but he is thrilled for the fans.

“I know they’re super excited just being what, 20 years, 22 years without basketball?” Durant said. “I feel for them. It’s great news to hear that.”

The Thunder will also cede all Seattle-era history back to the SuperSonics if expansion is approved. As part of the agreement, this will be done at no cost.

Getting back to the Rockets, this surprising loss to the Bulls dropped them to 43-28 on the season. Durant did his part, recording 40 points (15-23 FG), seven rebounds, and five assists, but it wasn’t enough.

The loss snapped the Rockets’ two-game win streak, and they’ll look to get back on track when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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