Alligator Sneaks Up On LeBron James And Bronny In Viral Clip During Golf Game

LeBron James has faced countless foes in his NBA career, but there are some threats that even he won’t mess around with.

During a recent golf trip with friends and his son, Bronny, James felt a real sense of fear as he noticed an alligator hanging suspiciously close to the group. In a now viral clip, you can see the gator lurking when he went down to retrieve one of his golf balls from the grass.

“My ball is right here, but this n**ga is sneaky as sh*t,” said James. “I already took a drop… but if I go down here and he goes under the water, it’s over.”

LeBron was trying to decide if he wanted to play his ball or drop There was an alligator sneaking up on him 😭 (h/t @BronMuse) pic.twitter.com/CSWaKPQA72 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 21, 2026

LeBron and the Lakers just finished a game in Miami, so it’s safe to assume that the video was taken somewhere in South Florida. The swampy region is notorious for being gator country, and it’s quite common to see the waters infested with the reptilian beasts.

The King has lived in Miami before, but that doesn’t mean he was prepared to come face-to-face with a 10-foot-long alligator. The animals aren’t known for hunting humans, but they can attack if provoked or threatened. Given that the gators were loose at this golf course, it’s likely that they are just part of the experience. Still, that doesn’t make it any less terrifying.

For James, who has faced countless challenges both on and off the court, this was one encounter that he wanted to avoid. Fortunately, he was able to resume the game without any incident, even managing to prevent having to drop his ball again. We’ll never know the outcome of the match, but LeBron isn’t trying to compete for a trophy here.

In the latter half of LeBron’s NBA career, golf has become a favorite activity of his, leading to moments like these on the course. As he approaches that dreaded retirement date, this timeless sport has become one of his increasing passions in life, and he’s been seen practicing his golf swing more and more as the years have gone by.

Now that his NBA ownership plans have fallen through, we could see him double down on his golf game as he puts more thought into his post-basketball life. Whether or not he’ll take that hobby any further remains to be seen, but it doesn’t matter as long as he’s healthy and available for the Lakers.

With averages of 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.6% shooting and 31.8% shooting from three this season, LeBron’s impact has been major, and the Lakers will need him on the court to have any chance of a long playoff run.

That’s why this latest video is an encouraging sign for Lakers fans. Besides the assurance of LeBron’s safety, it also gives a glimpse into his psyche right now. Even with a game tomorrow, he’s not stressed about the challenges ahead. He’s just enjoying his off-day like he always has, and letting the game come to him instead of trying to force the issue.