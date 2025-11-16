Austin Reaves: “How About Bronny James Starting In The NBA, And LeBron’s Assigned To The G League?”

Bronny James got his second-ever start in the NBA on Saturday in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 119-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. While Bronny found himself in the Lakers’ starting lineup here, his father, LeBron James, has lately been spending time with the team’s G League affiliate, and Austin Reaves made a hilarious comment about the situation postgame.

“How about Bronny James starting in the NBA and LeBron’s assigned to the G League?” Reaves asked. “That’s fun. That’s awesome.”

You’d have never thought this day would come. LeBron, of course, has been practicing with the South Bay Lakers as he ramps up his rehab. The 40-year-old has yet to make his season debut after being diagnosed with sciatica.

While LeBron has been practicing with the affiliate, the chances of him playing a game in the G League are next to none. Reaves, though, would love to see it.

“I told him he should play a game, Reaves stated. “Still, I don’t believe it.”

Even a rusty LeBron would probably score 100 points in a G League game if he actually tried. It’s not going to happen, though, and he seems likely to make his first appearance in one of the two games against the Utah Jazz next week.

As for Bronny, the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, his second start didn’t quite go according to plan. The 21-year-old had zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

Bronny played just 10 minutes despite getting the start and had a plus-minus of -6, the second-worst on the team. He actually fared better in his first start, which came against the Portland Trail Blazers in last season’s regular-season finale.

Bronny had four points (2-10 FG), three rebounds, six assists, and four steals against the Trail Blazers as the Lakers lost 109-81. At least they got the win in this second one, and he’d be pleased about that.

The Lakers led by as many as 31 points on the night against the Bucks, even with LeBron, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Gabe Vincent being out. Reaves was once again one of those who impressed, recording 25 points (9-17 FG), six rebounds, eight assists, and one steal. He hit three huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter when the Bucks were looking to make a comeback and put the game to bed.

The Lakers improved to 10-4 with this win over the Bucks. That would be a great start, even if LeBron were healthy, and for them to get to this record after 14 games without him is quite impressive. Reaves and Luka Doncic deserve a lot of credit for that, but these two will have to make a big adjustment when he returns.

Doncic had 41 points (9-19 FG), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks against the Bucks. It will be interesting to see how he and Reaves adapt, but it shouldn’t be too long before the Lakers are functioning like a well-oiled machine with LeBron.

We’ll see the Lakers in action next against the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.