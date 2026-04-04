How LeBron James’ 4 Seasons Have Been Derailed By Co-Star Injuries

LeBron James' title runs derailed by injuries to co-stars at the worst possible moments.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

LeBron James has built a career on longevity, consistency, and carrying teams through chaos. But even for a player of his level, timing has not always been kind. Four different seasons stand out, not because of his own performance, but because injuries to key co-stars changed everything.

Start with 2015, the most brutal example. The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the playoffs with a fully formed Big Three alongside Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving. That lasted one round. Love suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first round against the Boston Celtics and was ruled out for the entire playoffs.

Cleveland still pushed through the East, but the real blow came in the Finals. Irving fractured his kneecap in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. Just like that, LeBron was left alone.

He responded with one of the greatest Finals runs ever, averaging 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, and even taking a 2-1 series lead. But without his co-stars, the workload became too much. The Warriors adjusted, won three straight games, and closed the series in six. That title slipped away.

In 2018, the situation looked similar on paper but played out differently. Love suffered a concussion during the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston and missed Game 7. This time, it did not stop LeBron. He delivered a historic Game 7 performance with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists, and dragged Cleveland back to the Finals.

But once they got there, the gap was too big.  The Warriors, now even stronger, swept the Cavaliers. Love returned, but the imbalance in talent had already done the damage.

Then came 2021 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The defending champions looked like strong contenders again. Anthony Davis was dominant, and the team had rhythm. Even after injuries during the regular season, they entered the playoffs with momentum and took a 2-1 lead against the Phoenix Suns.

That is when everything flipped. Davis suffered a groin injury in Game 4. He tried to return but was clearly limited, then ruled out. The Lakers lost control of the series immediately. Phoenix won the next two games, and the defending champions were out in the first round. It was one of the clearest examples of how one injury can swing a series.

Now, 2026 adds another chapter. This time, it is Luka Doncic. The Lakers had surged to the third seed in the West, looking like a serious contender. Luka was playing at an MVP level and had become the team’s primary engine. Then, just days before the playoffs, he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The timeline is grim. He is expected to miss at least three weeks and possibly up to six. That likely rules him out for the entire first round and puts even the second round in doubt. For the Lakers, this is not just losing a star. It is losing its system. That leaves LeBron in a familiar position. Carry the load, adjust on the fly, and keep the team alive.

The difference now is age. He is 41, in Year 23. In his mid-30s, he could absorb this kind of pressure and dominate anyway. Now, the margin is thinner, and the physical toll is heavier. The expectation cannot be the same.

Across these four seasons, the pattern is clear. Strong teams, real title chances, and then injuries at the worst possible moment. LeBron has still found ways to compete, often at historic levels. But even for him, there are limits. And once again, he is being asked to push them.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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