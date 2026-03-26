Isiah Thomas Selects LeBron James As The GOAT Over Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant

Former NBA point guard Isiah Thomas reveals why he believes LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The NBA GOAT debate will never reach a consensus, but there is no doubt that Isiah Thomas has already made up his mind.

In a recent appearance on ‘Run it Back,’ the two-time champion and NBA Hall of Famer explained why he believes LeBron James has officially surpassed Michael Jordan as the greatest player in basketball history.

“I’ve never seen a basketball player like LeBron James,” said Thomas. “So, there’s the eye test, and then it’s about backing it up with the numbers. As I said last time, he’s breaking every single record that’s ever been set in the game of basketball, and he’s showing up in every individual category: rebounds, points, assists, games played, baskets made. He’s all over the board. There’s never been another player in the history of the game like LeBron James. So, does that make him the GOAT? In my opinion, yes.”

For Thomas, LeBron’s place at the top is clear, given his status as a four-time champion, four-time MVP, 22x All-Star, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. LeBron’s longevity and consistency are unmatched, and Thomas can’t help but recognize that. As for where Kobe Bryant fits in, Isiah likened him to the ultimate Michael Jordan impersonator.

“If we’re talking about MJ and Kobe, MJ was the original, and we give credit to Kobe Bryant for being the best imitation of the original (Michael Jordan),” said Thomas. “So, he’s always second. Now, we can flip that order if we’re talking about the rankings for me. I’m going LeBron, MJ, Kobe.”

Without mentioning Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, everyone can agree that the GOAT debate is mostly between two players: Michael and LeBron. After the rise of Wilt and Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan held that top spot for decades as a six-time champion, five-time MVP, and 14x All-Star.

After 15 years, across three different teams, Jordan built a legacy that stands today as one of the most influential in NBA history, even if Thomas believes it’s slightly overrated. In fact, he says that Kevin Durant could have replicated Jordan’s success if the two had swapped places.

When Kobe Bryant came to the fold, he tried to emulate Jordan to the best of his ability. While he kept his own identity, he came closer than anyone else to replicating the Chicago legend’s game. Ultimately, while his game and work ethic remain sources of inspiration today, his resume still falls short as a one-time MVP and five-time champion.

Since LeBron is still active in the NBA, his legacy is not yet finalized, and there’s still more he has left to achieve. But after 22 years and counting, he’s already done more than enough (at least in Isiah’s eyes) to be recognized as the greatest player of all. Besides career averages of 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting and 31.5% shooting from three, he also holds the NBA record for most games played, most points, and most field goals made.

That kind of evidence is hard to argue, and LeBron isn’t even done yet. If he can maximize what’s left of his career, he might add even more accomplishments to his already stacked track record.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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