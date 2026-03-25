Stephen A. Smith Reveals How LeBron James Improves His Case In The GOAT Race With Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is frequently mentioned in the GOAT debate alongside Michael Jordan, forming the foundation for one of the most convoluted conversations in basketball. Though there are many supporters on both sides of the argument, James routinely finds his case coming up short.

Among the many Michael Jordan supporters, Stephen A. Smith has been particularly vocal about why LeBron James isn’t even close to reaching GOAT status. In a surprising turn of events, however, Smith revealed how James has been improving his case this season on a recent episode of “First Take.”

“Obviously, Michael Jordan is my GOAT. Damn it, that ain’t changing. I’ve got two eyes. I know what the hell I saw,” Smith began. “Having said all of that, I said, the greatest case for LeBron James being the GOAT in my opinion is being made by him this year.”

“He looks absolutely fantastic,” Smith continued. “The reality is, he finds a multitude of ways to beat you. He gets to the basket. He leads the NBA in fast-break points. When JJ Redick needs him, he plays center for crying out loud. He’s doing whatever it takes for the Lakers to win basketball games.”

Coming from Smith, who is known to have beef with LeBron James, his comments on James are nothing short of high praise. Given how impressive the 41-year-old has been since embracing his new role, though, it is completely justified.

“I think the Lakers are in a better position than anticipated, and that has everything to do with LeBron James. The leader, Mt. Rushmore in NBA history, who is willing to be deferential at this point in time in his career when he is called upon to do so,” Smith added. “I don’t know about y’all, but that’s the definition of greatness to me.”

With averages of 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game on 51.3% shooting from the field for the season, James has remained consistent. However, his transformation since returning from injury earlier in the month has arguably made him even more impactful.

In March, James has been nothing short of brilliant. While playing 34.6 minutes per game (3rd highest on the Lakers), James is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

Critics may state that these stats pale in comparison to Michael Jordan’s final years with the Washington Wizards. However, the Lakers’ 12-2 record this month, including their impressive nine-game winning streak, says otherwise.

Even in light of his impact and all his achievements, LeBron James’ case as the GOAT is often disregarded. While there have been some interesting perspectives on how social media may have influenced this, the 41-year-old continues to find his accomplishments being underplayed.

Still, what James is doing with the Lakers is nothing short of special. Despite their latest loss, the Purple and Gold remain among the top three teams in the West (46-26). With Los Angeles making waves as a potential title threat, this season may be James’ last chance of winning a championship with the Lakers, as his future in the NBA remains uncertain.