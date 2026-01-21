Lakers Player Ratings: The Superstars Flip The Script With Gutsy Performance To Defeat Nuggets 115-107

The Lakers were on their way to another frustrating defeat but completely flipped the script in the second half as their superstars led the comeback against the Nuggets.

Eddie Bitar
This was not great basketball, and the Lakers didn’t pretend it was. What they did instead was lean into contact, live with the mistakes, and keep pushing through the rough days before winning 115-107 against the Nuggets. Denver had little stretches of comfort, but Los Angeles never let those moments linger. Every small run was answered, sometimes immediately, sometimes after a rough sequence that ended with the Lakers still standing.

The difference began at the top. Luka Doncic took the offense on his back and never let go while LeBron James kept the game on the rails. Their supporting cast didn’t try to steal the show. They defended, rebounded, and took the shots that were there. This was a reminder of what this group could do when they were fully engaged.

 

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 38 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 12-21 FG, 3-9 3-PT FG, 11-12 FT, 36 MIN

From the opening quarter, Doncic relentlessly hunted for advantages and punished every single mistake in Denver’s defense. No matter what, he controlled the game’s every rhythm. Whether it was bullying his way to the rim or manipulating the defenders to draw fouls late in the clock, he had a response. Rounding, playmaking, and efficiency all came together. Nothing Denver was doing slowed him down, even when they tried to adjust. This performance is what winning is all about.

 

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 6 TOV, 8-15 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 2-6 FT, 34 MIN

LeBron ruled this game. He managed the pace of the game and Denver’s tempo, controlling possessions and managing scoring dry spells. His defensive rebounding led to fast-break opportunities, and his assists created easy scores for teammates. The missed free throws and the turnovers were terrible, but they were never game-changing. This was more of a performance and less of a takeover. The Lakers needed the performance and the control.

 

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4-9 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 4-5 FT, 31 MIN

Smart’s shot-making arrived exactly when the Lakers needed it. Each three felt like it took oxygen out of Denver’s momentum, and his confidence never wavered. He didn’t dominate the ball, but when it found him, he was ready.

Beyond the scoring, his defensive presence helped keep Denver’s guards from getting comfortable. A timely, controlled performance.

 

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK, 4-5 FG, 1-4 FT, 23 MIN

Athleticism and rim protection were brought off the bench by Hayes. His shot-blocking late was effective, and his finishing around the basket was great when the drives to the basket needed to be detoured. Free throws were a blemish, but his protective presence was great for controlling the paint.

 

Drew Timme: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4-6 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 0-1 FT, 11 MIN

Timme’s minutes were used wisely. His scoring was efficient, and he played with considerable confidence. He provided the Lakers with good energy when they needed it. He was good for his limited role.

 

Deandre Ayton: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 2-5 FG, 15 MIN

Deandre Ayton’s impact was felt more on the glass than on the scoreboard. He competed for rebounds and helped limit Denver’s second chances, but his offensive presence was minimal. Touches came and went without much assertiveness.

Defensively, he was serviceable, but this was a night where the Lakers needed him to be solid rather than spectacular. He did enough to stay afloat.

 

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 3-5 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 27 MIN

LaRavia stayed within his lane. He took open looks, cut when space opened, and didn’t force offense that wasn’t there. His scoring came quietly, but it mattered during stretches where the Lakers were grinding for points.

The turnovers were costly, especially against a team that capitalizes on mistakes, but his overall effort kept him from being a liability.

 

Rui Hachimura: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 4-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

Rui Hachimura kept working even when shots refused to drop. He stayed active on the boards and didn’t shy away from contact, but his touch around the rim never quite showed up.

It wasn’t a damaging performance, but it was a frustrating one. The effort was there; the results weren’t.

 

Gabe Vincent: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 17 MIN

Vincent played a limited but steady role. He spaced the floor, knocked down a key three, and avoided mistakes.

It wasn’t flashy, but it was functional.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 4 REB, 2 AST, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 18 MIN

Though Vanderbilt didn’t score any points, he contributed in other ways, such as rebounding, passing, and providing defensive activity. Unfortunately, this was not a game where he had the chance to show what type of offensive player he can become.

