Warriors Collapse In 127-145 Loss To Raptors, And Jimmy Butler’s Absence Suddenly Feels Enormous

By the middle of the second quarter, the Warriors weren’t just losing, they were chasing shadows. The Raptors were scoring in transition, scoring off ball movement, scoring when Golden State actually played decent defense. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the only real question left was how high the number would climb.

The final read 127-145, but the damage went deeper than the score. Jimmy Butler, who tore his ACL in the previous game and is now done for the season, wasn’t on the floor, and for the first time, it truly felt like he wasn’t replaceable. Golden State didn’t just miss his points. They missed his edge, his voice, and the defensive backbone he brought every night.

1. Toronto’s Offense Was Ruthless From The Opening Tip

The Raptors weren’t hot; they were surgical.

Toronto finished the night shooting 59.3% overall and an outrageous 21-for-34 from three-point range. That’s 61.8% from deep against a team that never found a way to slow the ball down. Immanuel Quickley led the demolition with 40 points on just 13 shots, hitting seven threes and never missing a free throw (11-for-11).

Scottie Barnes controlled the game like a quarterback, putting up 26 points and 11 assists without forcing the action. Toronto piled up 42 assists on 51 made baskets, constantly moving the ball side to side until something broke. Most of the time, it broke immediately.

2. The Warriors’ Defense Looked Lost Without Butler

This is where Jimmy Butler’s absence screamed the loudest.

Golden State allowed 145 points, gave up 61.8% shooting from beyond the arc, and recorded just one block all night. Toronto got into the paint when it wanted and kicked out to shooters when help arrived. There was no resistance, no deterrent, no sense that anyone was steering the ship defensively.

The Raptors also cashed in on mistakes, scoring 24 points off Warriors’ turnovers. Butler has built his reputation on blowing up those moments, jumping passing lanes, drawing charges, killing momentum. Without him, those momentum swings all went the other way.

3. Steph Couldn’t Carry It Alone This Time

Stephen Curry tried. You could see it.

He finished with 16 points, but it took 16 shots to get there. Toronto loaded up early, chased him off screens, and dared someone else to beat them. Curry hit just two threes and never found the kind of rhythm that usually changes games in a hurry.

Draymond Green handed out five assists, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody chipped in double figures, but there was no secondary creator who could consistently punish Toronto’s aggressive coverage. Without Butler as a release valve, everything felt harder than it needed to be.

4. Toronto’s Supporting Cast Kept Pouring It On

Quickley’s explosion grabbed the headlines, but Toronto’s depth made the night spiral. Gradey Dick hit two threes and scored 10, Jamal Shead added eight assists, and Brandon Ingram chipped in 22 points while calmly picking his spots. Even the bench delivered, with Sandro Mamukelashvili posting 14 points and 12 rebounds in just 26 minutes.

The Raptors finished a perfect 22-for-22 from the free-throw line and punished every defensive lapse Golden State made. When the Warriors tried to switch, Toronto attacked mismatches. When they went zone, the Raptors spaced the floor and shot over it. There was no adjustment that slowed them.

5. Life Without Butler Is Going To Be A Real Test

This wasn’t just a bad defensive night. It felt bigger than that.

Golden State finished with 18 turnovers, allowed 42 assists, and trailed by as many as 30 points. Those are the kinds of numbers that usually come with effort questions, and Butler has been the guy who erases those doubts simply by showing up.

With Butler out for the season after tearing his ACL, the Warriors are going to have to reinvent themselves on the fly. His impact went far beyond the box score. He defended the toughest matchup, calmed chaotic stretches, and gave the team an edge it clearly lacked here. If this game was a preview of what’s ahead, the road just got a lot steeper.