Kevin Durant Reveals Victor Wembanyama’s Weakness As He Put The Clamps On Spurs Star

Kevin Durant makes his feelings known on guarding Victor Wembanyama and explains how the Rockets managed to lock him down.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
Kevin Durant Admits Targeting Victor Wembanyama's Weakness After Putting The Clamps On Spurs Star
Credits: Imagn Images

The Rockets defeated the Spurs 111-106 after pulling off their biggest comeback of the season from down 16 points at one point in the game. The Spurs’ offense collapsed in the second half, and a major part of that was Kevin Durant and the Rockets’ defense on Victor Wembanyama.

 


He had a woeful night in terms of efficiency as he finished the game with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 5-21 from the field (23.8%) and not making a single three-point shot during the game.

After the game, Kevin Durant spoke to the media and addressed where the Rockets capitalized in the second half and how they held Wembanyama to just two points in the second half.

“He’s still working on his jump shot. You can tell he’s trying to figure his jump shot out. We made him shoot tough fadeaways over us all night. He hit a couple early on, but for the most part, we made him shoot over us,” Durant explained.

“He’s the most dangerous when he gets layups, dunks, or plays around the rim; that’s more of his game than floating around the perimeter shooting jump shots. When it goes in, it looks amazing. But when you get a hand up on him, we forced some bad misses, and we were able to get out and run.”

“But his length in the paint is a problem. When he gets hot, it’s tough to stop him. So I guess we did a solid job of putting him in a little bit of foul trouble, too, but getting our hands up on some of his jump shots,” said Durant in conclusion.

Durant stuffed the box score tonight and finished the game with 18 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 7-12 from the floor (58.3%) and went 2-4 from beyond the arc (50.0%).

But the most significant part of his contributions tonight was his defense on Victor Wembanyama. He guarded the French wonderkid for the majority of the time he was on the floor, but he got considerable help from Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson to give him a challenge in finding his rhythm tonight.

The Rockets’ veteran superstar later also admitted that this win signifies a lot for a team that has been struggling against top teams so far this season.

“It says a lot, we’ve been struggling. We don’t want to beat around the bush, we’ve been struggling,” said Durant. “But to come out here and beat a team that’s expected to be there at the end of the season, a championship-contending team, especially when we’ve been struggling a little bit.”

“So obviously it was one of those wins. You don’t want to get too excited for the regular season, but we don’t want to undercut what we’re doing in the regular season just because we’re thinking about what comes two or three months down the line.” 

He also further added about how he felt about veteran players targeting him when he was a young player, and addressed what he felt about the comparison of doing that with Wembanyama now.

“You take pride in it just like those guys took pride in guarding me back when I was a young player. They didn’t want to be embarrassed by young players, and Wemby can definitely embarrass you even if you play great defense.”

“Just trying to play hard man, I don’t want to make it about me versus young dudes every time I guard somebody or play against a young player. I don’t want it to always be about my historical mark in the league against a new up-and-coming guy; the storyline is cute, but it’s just about winning the basketball game.”

Durant downplayed his matchup with Wembanyama and claimed he would be guarding the same way if he faced Harrison Barnes or Luke Kornet on the defensive end of the floor. But at the end of the day, he was proud that in a team effort, the Rockets managed to come away with a victory.

This victory over the Spurs improves the Rockets’ record to 26-15, as this game marks a three-game win streak. They came away with four wins in a five-game home stint and will now hit the road to face the 76ers in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Spurs fell to 30-14 for the season after this loss, snapping their three-game win streak. They will now face the Jazz in Utah on Thursday as well.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) reacts to his basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images Rockets Erase 16-Point Hole, Steal 111-106 Win From Spurs In Wild Finish
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like