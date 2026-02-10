Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

The Lakers enter on the second night of a back-to-back after a 119-110 loss to the Thunder on Monday. The Spurs come in rested and rolling, sitting at 36-16 (second in the West) while the Lakers are 32-20 (fifth).

The Spurs have been better away from home than most contenders at 16-10, and the Lakers have held serve at 14-9 at home.

This matchup has already tilted the Spurs. They lead the season series 2-1, with wins in the NBA Cup quarterfinal (132-119) and a more physical January meeting (107-91).

The headliners are obvious. Victor Wembanyama is at 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, and he’s still the matchup that changes everything at the rim. De’Aaron Fox sets the Spurs’ tempo at 19.9 points and 6.9 assists, and he’s the guard pressure point that can turn stops into quick runs.

For the Lakers, it’s LeBron James (21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists) and Austin Reaves (25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists) carrying the creation load with Luka Doncic potentially out once more.

Injury Report

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Questionable (left hamstring strain)

Adou Thiero: Out (right MCL sprain)

Spurs

Lindy Waters III: Out (left knee hyperextension)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers can win this game on shot quality and efficiency, even on a back-to-back. They’re scoring 116.0 points per game on 49.9% from the field, and their overall efficiency profile is strong enough to survive cold stretches.

On the advanced side, they sit sixth in offensive rating (116.4), and they’re near the top of the league in eFG%. That matters in this matchup because it’s the cleanest way to keep the Spurs from turning stops into momentum runs.

The other clean edge is where they score. The Lakers lead the league in restricted-area field-goal percentage (74.4%), which is basically the best indicator that their offense is built on rim pressure, not just jump-shot variance. If they consistently get paint touches, they can force the Spurs’ defense to collapse and live with kick-outs.

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

This is mostly a defense math argument. The Spurs are third in defensive rating (111.1), and they’re allowing 112.2 opponent points per game. The Lakers are allowing 115.9 opponent points per game. That’s a real gap in baseline resistance.

They also win possessions. The Spurs are third in the league in rebounds per game (46.6), and they turn it over only 13.8 times per game. The Lakers are at 41.2 rebounds per game and 15.1 turnovers per game. Extra shots plus fewer giveaways is how a contender builds separation without shooting unsustainably hot.

Finally, the Spurs are simply more balanced as a profile. They score 117.7 points per game, move it (26.3 assists per game), and they get more threes up and in (13.1 made threes per game). If they control pace and keep the Lakers out of transition freebies, their two-way floor is higher.

X-Factors

Luke Kennard’s swing skill is obvious for the Lakers: shooting. He’s at 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field, and he’s been the league’s most accurate high-volume three-point shooter at 49.7% on 149 attempts. If his gravity pulls an extra defender out of the paint, the Lakers’ rim game gets cleaner, and the Spurs can’t sit as comfortably in help.

Deandre Ayton is the “can you survive the size” variable. He’s at 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, and he’s finishing at an absurd 67.5% from the field. If the Lakers can turn his rim finishing into steady, low-turnover possessions, they can slow the game down and keep the Spurs from running off misses.

Stephon Castle is already playing like a real secondary engine next to the Spurs stars. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists If he’s consistently collapsing the defense and making the simple pass, the Spurs can keep their offense stable even if the Lakers sell out on the first action.

Keldon Johnson is the muscle wing who changes the physical tone. He’s at 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds on 55.2% shooting. If he’s winning the glass and turning cuts into easy points, the Spurs can turn a close game into a possession advantage game.

Prediction

I lean Spurs because the defensive floor is higher and the possession math favors them: third in defensive rating, a big rebounding edge (46.6 to 41.2), and fewer turnovers (13.8 to 15.1). With Doncic likely still sitting out, it’s hard to see the Lakers consistently scoring against a defense built to erase the rim.

Prediction: Spurs 115, Lakers 110