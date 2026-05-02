LeBron James Jokes NFL Star Will Anderson Jr. Is His 4th Child: “Him And Bronny Are Twins”

Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. was among the big names in attendance at Toyota Center on Friday for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 98-78 Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets. Anderson, who bears a resemblance to Bronny James, even helped LeBron James get up off the floor with 7:40 left in the third quarter, and the Lakers superstar was asked about the moment in his postgame press conference.

“The moment was pretty cool,” LeBron said, via Jonathan M Alexander. “Yeah, I just said it was good to see him. That’s my fourth child. Yeah, him and Bronny are twins and don’t nobody know it. Me and Savannah been trying to keep it under wraps for a long time. But no, no disrespect to his parents.”

That was hilarious. Here is a side-by-side look at Anderson and Bronny.

The internet is going crazy over a photo of Will Anderson and Bronny looking like twins.👀 pic.twitter.com/NB0YDTugEb — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 22, 2026

Of course, LeBron is not the father. Anderson was born to Will Anderson Sr. and Tereon Anderson on Sept. 2, 2001. Bronny was born to LeBron and Savannah James on Oct. 6, 2004. The resemblance is uncanny, though.

You can see a big old smile on LeBron’s face when he realizes it was Anderson who was picking him up during the game.

Will Anderson Jr. helping up LeBron James (Via WAJ’s IG) pic.twitter.com/C3FIZJokTR — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) May 2, 2026

The man himself doesn’t think he looks like Bronny, however. Here is what Anderson, who was First-Team All-Pro in 2025, had to say when asked if he had heard about the comparisons.

“Yes, I don’t think I look like him, though,” Anderson said, via Cayden Kubler.

Well, LeBron and the rest of the world disagree, Will. It’s a shame we didn’t get a picture of him and Bronny from this game.

LeBron was all smiles when he saw Anderson there, and he was smiling after this game, too. The Lakers had been completely written off when Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves got injured on April 2, but they have still managed to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals by taking down the Rockets in six games.

LeBron led the way in Game 6 with 28 points (10-25 FG), seven rebounds, and eight assists. The Lakers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder next, and taking them down will be a whole lot more difficult.

LeBron looked ahead to the Thunder matchup after this game, and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the defending champions. The 41-year-old might not have Doncic by his side for the series, but at least Reaves is back. They’ll both need to be at their absolute best if the Lakers are to pull off another upset.