LeBron James Jokes NFL Star Will Anderson Jr. Is His 4th Child: “Him And Bronny Are Twins”

LeBron James loved meeting his "fourth child," Will Anderson Jr.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. was among the big names in attendance at Toyota Center on Friday for the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 98-78 Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets. Anderson, who bears a resemblance to Bronny James, even helped LeBron James get up off the floor with 7:40 left in the third quarter, and the Lakers superstar was asked about the moment in his postgame press conference.

“The moment was pretty cool,” LeBron said, via Jonathan M Alexander. “Yeah, I just said it was good to see him. That’s my fourth child. Yeah, him and Bronny are twins and don’t nobody know it. Me and Savannah been trying to keep it under wraps for a long time. But no, no disrespect to his parents.”

That was hilarious. Here is a side-by-side look at Anderson and Bronny.

Of course, LeBron is not the father. Anderson was born to Will Anderson Sr. and Tereon Anderson on Sept. 2, 2001. Bronny was born to LeBron and Savannah James on Oct. 6, 2004. The resemblance is uncanny, though.

You can see a big old smile on LeBron’s face when he realizes it was Anderson who was picking him up during the game.

The man himself doesn’t think he looks like Bronny, however. Here is what Anderson, who was First-Team All-Pro in 2025, had to say when asked if he had heard about the comparisons.

“Yes, I don’t think I look like him, though,” Anderson said, via Cayden Kubler.

Well, LeBron and the rest of the world disagree, Will. It’s a shame we didn’t get a picture of him and Bronny from this game.

LeBron was all smiles when he saw Anderson there, and he was smiling after this game, too. The Lakers had been completely written off when Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves got injured on April 2, but they have still managed to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals by taking down the Rockets in six games.

LeBron led the way in Game 6 with 28 points (10-25 FG), seven rebounds, and eight assists. The Lakers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder next, and taking them down will be a whole lot more difficult.

LeBron looked ahead to the Thunder matchup after this game, and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the defending champions. The 41-year-old might not have Doncic by his side for the series, but at least Reaves is back. They’ll both need to be at their absolute best if the Lakers are to pull off another upset.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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