LeBron James Reacts To Rich Paul Saying Lakers Should Trade Austin Reaves For Jaren Jackson Jr.

LeBron James makes it clear that Rich Paul wasn't speaking for him.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has distanced himself from some recent comments made by his agent and Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul. Paul has made himself a rather unpopular figure in Los Angeles by suggesting that the Lakers trade Austin Reaves for Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. on his Game Over podcast.

An agent making such a suggestion about his client’s teammate was never going to go down well, and Paul has had a fair bit of backlash come his way. That inevitably led to James being asked about the comments by ESPN after the Lakers’ 141-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

“I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel,” James said. “And I hope people know that. I hope people know that, and if they’re not sensible to know that, then I don’t know what to tell them.”

Not only is Paul James’ longtime agent, but they’ve also been close friends for over two decades. Whenever a player’s family member or a close associate speaks, it’s always assumed it’s coming from them, fair or not. James made it clear that the trade suggestion didn’t come from him and added that he has no say whatsoever on the topics discussed on the podcast.

“Rich, that’s what he’s doing,” James stated. “That’s his whole thing. That’s what he’s doing. That’s what he’s talking about, but I have zero conversations about what his topics are going to be or what they are going to talk about. He is his own man, and that is his platform.”

Reaves, who is currently sidelined by a grade 2 left calf strain, hasn’t said anything since Paul made those comments, but James declared that all is well between him and his teammate.

“AR knows how I feel about him,” James said. “All you got to do is look at us on the bench. Me and AR talk every single day. So, AR knows how I feel about him, and I hope AR — or his camp — don’t look at me and think this is words from me are coming through Rich.

“Rich has his perspective of what he sees, I have my perspective,” James added. “I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man, and I think people should realize that grown men can say whatever the f— they want to say and it shouldn’t reflect somebody else is saying it.”

As for what Reaves’ camp thinks about Paul’s comments, it would appear they have shared their thoughts with him. Reggie Berry, one of his agents, reportedly had a conversation with Paul at halftime of this Lakers-Hawks game.

“One of Reaves’ agents, Reggie Berry of AMR Agency, approached Paul on the sideline near half court at halftime of the Lakers-Hawks game Tuesday. The two spoke for more than five minutes, and the topic of conversation was Paul’s public trade scenario regarding Reaves, sources told ESPN.”

It’s no surprise that one of Reaves’ agents felt the need to talk about this. We don’t know what the conversation went like, but perhaps Paul will share some details on the next episode of his podcast.

As for James, he had 31 points (12-20 FG), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block against the Hawks. The 41-year-old helped the Lakers improve to 24-14, and they take on the Charlotte Hornets next at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) wears a patch affixed to the upper right chest to celebrate his record-setting 23rd NBA season during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images LeBron James Sends Clear Message To His Haters After JJ Redick’s Passionate Rant
Next Article Jan 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Jalen Williams Break Down How To Guard Victor Wembanyama
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like