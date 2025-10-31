Richard Jefferson Sets Unreal Criteria For Austin Reaves To Become All-Star; KG Thinks Reaves Could Leave Lakers

Austin Reaves has been nothing short of sensational to start the 2025–26 NBA season. With LeBron James sidelined by sciatica and Luka Doncic still recovering from his leg bruise, the undrafted guard has carried the Los Angeles Lakers on his back.

Through five games, Reaves has averaged 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.0 assists, while shooting 52.5% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. He’s already delivered a career-high 51 points against Sacramento, followed by 41 points versus Portland, and a buzzer-beating floater to defeat Minnesota.

That kind of production would typically make an All-Star selection a foregone conclusion. But according to former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson on the Road Trippin podcast, Reaves faces a steep uphill climb to actually get that nod.

“Luka is going to come back, so his usage will drop. LeBron is gonna come back, so his usage will drop. You imagine LeBron and Luka are going to make it, so as the third guy with Vince and Jay Kidd, you better be in the Top 3 in wins. If you are 6th and then Luka and Bron get voted in, which they will, you’re not going to get that 3rd All-Star.”

“So, if you’re in the Top 3, that’s how Cleveland got the All-Stars. When you look at that to-be third All-Star, it’s tough because the other two All-Stars are icons. Austin, his numbers can be that of an All-Star, they can be better than all other All-Stars, but if all those other All-Stars are the best player on a team that’s 3rd or they are the 2nd best player on the team that’s 1… he gets the All-Star.”

Jefferson’s point is simple but harsh: All-Star selections aren’t just about stats, they’re about narrative, status, and team success. With superstars virtually guaranteed All-Star spots regardless of record, Reaves will need the Lakers to sit among the top three seeds in the Western Conference to even have a shot.

In other words, Reaves isn’t just competing with Western Conference guard, he’s competing with legends and narratives. The All-Star voting system heavily favors superstars with established fan bases, and Reaves’ only real path to breaking through is if the Lakers are winning at an elite level when voting begins.

Meanwhile, Kevin Garnett sees Reaves’ breakout from a very different angle. After Reaves’ game-winner over the Timberwolves, KG took to social media with a more provocative take.

“Shidddd…. Idk, Austin Reaves might be auditioning for a number 1 spot somewhere in his mind. Check the history without Luka and Bron. Let’s see.”

Garnett’s observation taps into a growing undercurrent of speculation: if Reaves keeps playing at this level, he might price himself out of Los Angeles. The Lakers can offer him a lucrative extension, but with LeBron and Luka both earning north of $50 million annually, paying Reaves near-max money could be unsustainable. He already turned down an $89.2 million, four-year extension over the summer, betting on himself to earn even more, and so far, that gamble is paying off.

Still, Reaves has been vocal about wanting to stay in Los Angeles. He’s repeatedly said he values winning over personal accolades. The problem for the Lakers is that belief comes with a price tag. They’ve already let players like Alex Caruso walk because of financial constraints, and Reaves could be next if the front office hesitates.

For now, Reaves is focused on winning games and keeping the Lakers afloat until their stars return. Whether he earns an All-Star nod or a massive payday elsewhere depends on whether Los Angeles can turn his heroics into victories. If they can’t, both Jefferson and Garnett may end up being right: Reaves could miss out on the All-Star Game and eventually, the Lakers could lose their most unexpected star.