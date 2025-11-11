Rui Hachimura Is Having The Best Season Of His Career With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have found a new offensive cornerstone in Rui Hachimura, whose breakout 2025–26 campaign has transformed him from a role player into one of the NBA’s most efficient and consistent forwards. Through ten games, Hachimura is averaging 16.3 points, shooting 58.5% from the field, and an incredible 52.4% from three on 3.8 attempts per game, all career highs. His 69.7% true shooting percentage ranks among the top in the league, and he’s quietly emerging as one of the most complete two-way players in basketball.

In Monday’s 121-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Rui was masterful, scoring 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. It was another example of the rhythm and confidence that have defined his season. Since joining the Lakers, Hachimura has steadily improved every facet of his game, but this year he has taken an unmistakable leap, one built on efficiency, maturity, and confidence in his role.

The Japanese forward’s numbers tell the story. He’s averaging career-highs in points, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and minutes per game (34.6). He ranks third in the NBA in three-point percentage, fourth in true shooting, and 14th in effective field goal percentage, further solidifying his status as the most efficient power forward in the league this season.

For a player once criticized for inconsistency, Hachimura’s transformation has been remarkable. Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised him after the Hornets’ win, noting that Rui’s defense is catching up to his offensive game.

His teammates have noticed the same evolution. Marcus Smart, one of the team’s veteran leaders, didn’t hold back his admiration.

“I’m proud of the Samurai. I’m proud of my guy. Rui’s been doing such a good job on the offensive end, to see him pick it up on the defensive end has been a fresh breath of air for everybody. We knew he could do it and he knows he could do it. And we’re glad to see him accepting that and using his ability to be able to play both ends, offensively and defensively.”

Even Austin Reaves, who has had to adjust his own offensive rhythm to fit the Lakers’ revamped lineup, credited Rui’s attention to detail.

“At this point, I believe it is a matter of when, not if, Nico Harrison will be fired. And there is a very, very strong likelihood that will be midseason. Maybe they can get things turned around, maybe his seat can go from sizzling to, you know, a more normal temperature.”

“But, you know, I always say, like, dude, every time I think that they’ve hit rock bottom, they find a way to drill deeper. That would have been drilling all the way down to Hades. And that’s about how hot Nico’s seat is right now.”

The Lakers, currently 8–3 and fourth in the West, have thrived despite injuries to LeBron James and others earlier in the year. Hachimura has been a stabilizing force during that stretch, giving the team consistent scoring, spacing, and physical defense. His newfound efficiency from deep has opened up driving lanes for Luka Doncic, while his ability to defend multiple positions has helped the Lakers adapt to smaller, quicker lineups.

Even with LeBron set to return within the next week, Hachimura’s place in the starting lineup looks secure. Once the team is fully healthy, Redick is expected to roll with a starting five of Reaves, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton. This lineup perfectly balances shooting, playmaking, and interior defense.

For Hachimura, this season isn’t just a statistical breakthrough; it’s the culmination of years of quiet progress and perseverance. Once viewed as a solid role player, he’s now playing with the swagger of a star. The “Samurai” has found his rhythm and the Lakers have found their X-factor.