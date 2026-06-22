Bill Simmons Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Won’t Make Heat A True Contender

With the NBA Draft just around the corner, fans eagerly await the moment new young talent joins the NBA. However, for others, this timeline is also vital as it could decide Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Many expected Giannis Antetokounmpo to be traded before the NBA Draft, though recent reports suggest the Bucks could hold out for longer. Still, with the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics generating considerable buzz, it seems increasingly likely that the superstar’s time in Milwaukee may be over.

As things stand, the Heat seem to have the best chance of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo. But when ruminating on the potential move, NBA analyst Bill Simmons wasn’t too convinced of the Heat’s chances of being a contender after trading for the superstar.

“You bring back Norman Powell. You have Giannis and Bam. Then you’re kind of just doing the Miami zombie thing, trying to revive careers all over the place. You’re probably still in a better spot than you were at 43-39, losing a play-in game. But I also don’t think you’re a title contender.”

It is abundantly clear that pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo is not for the faint of heart. Given how important he is to the Bucks and the sheer significance of his $58.4 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season, any package to acquire Antetokounmpo would require a team to part with a considerable amount. With reports highlighting the Bucks’ excessive demands, the task becomes even more challenging.

With future draft picks also on the way out, Miami would effectively be gambling its future on this move. Zach Lowe touched upon this aspect as a major concern for the Heat when he commented:

“The concerns I think are very real for Miami. If we do this and all our first-round picks are out the door, and Jakucionis is out the door, what is it going to amount to? You could argue what is the present team going to amount to, but at least you have some options down the line for the next star who becomes available. But it’s for Miami to see, like, A – you never know who it’s going to be, and B – you may not get him.”

Bill Simmons built upon this by emphasizing:

“You’re getting a guy who hasn’t made the Conference Finals in five years, who has had trouble staying healthy. He’s 31-32 years old, and you’re banking he’s going to change your playoff destiny? The more you put in the trade, the less likely that goes.”

As dominant as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in the past, the last few years haven’t been as convincing. In reference to Bill Simmons’ point, Antetokounmpo’s health has been declining lately. With injuries keeping him sidelined, the forward has not been as impactful as he is known to be.

In the 2025-26 season, Antetokounmpo posted impressive figures, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Unfortunately, these numbers are less meaningful considering that he appeared in only 36 games last season.

It can be argued that Antetokounmpo’s reliability when healthy and his championship experience are worth investing in. In Miami’s case, pairing Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo could be immensely promising, allowing the Heat to create one of the most formidable frontcourt pairings in the NBA. But it goes without saying that the Heat roster would look thin afterward, forcing them to make hasty signings to fill out the remaining roster spots.

For the most part, it is difficult to argue with Simmons’ perspective. Given what the Heat would have to give up to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami’s chances of making it out of the East, especially after New York’s title success, would be slim.

Given that not having a shot at the title would also prove counterintuitive for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it could also be assumed that the superstar may have second thoughts about joining the Heat. This could potentially lead to him staying in Milwaukee, earning him the luxury of signing another long-term contract (five years, $275 million) and ensuring his financial security, according to NBA insider Jake Weinbach.

In the overall scheme of things, the narratives surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s move have become extremely convoluted. With matters reaching a boiling point, however, one can only hope for decisive action before the NBA Draft.