Heat, Celtics And Timberwolves Emerge As Three-Team Race For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes appear to be entering their final stages, and according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, three teams have separated themselves from the pack: the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Shelburne suggested that the next 48 hours could be critical as the Milwaukee Bucks approach their self-imposed deadline around the NBA Draft.

“Well, we’re all waiting for Tuesday, and the question is whether or not the Bucks stick to their self-imposed deadline. You have Jimmy Haslam, one of the Bucks’ co-owners, saying the draft is the biggest opportunity to make a deal. This is when teams have draft picks available to include in trades, and they’d like to get something done by then. But that’s a soft deadline. There’s a sense that if Milwaukee doesn’t get what it wants, this process could continue longer.”

“Right now, the three teams you hear about most are the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat.”

“All of them have very interesting reasons for pursuing a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo. For Boston, he would be the best player they could pair with Jayson Tatum during his prime. For Miami, he’d team up with Bam Adebayo. That’s a perfect frontcourt pairing, and it’s the star they’ve needed for a long time.”

“And for Minnesota, you have Anthony Edwards, who has had playoff success but hasn’t gotten over the hump. When you have a superstar of that caliber in his 20s, the clock is always ticking. That’s a pairing they’ve looked at for a long time and have tried to make happen.”

While Milwaukee is not obligated to complete a deal by draft night, the timing makes sense. Teams have access to draft picks, future assets, and greater roster flexibility during the draft, making it the ideal environment for a blockbuster trade.

The Heat continue to be viewed by many league insiders as the frontrunner. ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently outlined the three key assets Milwaukee is seeking in any Giannis trade: draft capital, young players on controllable contracts, and win-now talent. Miami checks every box.

Tyler Herro gives the Bucks an immediate All-Star caliber scorer who can help keep the team competitive. Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. provide young talent on rookie-scale contracts. The Heat can also offer the No. 13 pick in the draft, future first-round picks in 2030 and 2032, plus multiple pick swaps.

That combination has consistently placed Miami at the top of many executives’ lists when discussing realistic Giannis destinations.

Boston remains the most fascinating challenger. According to multiple reports, the Celtics are willing to build a package around Jaylen Brown if it means pairing Giannis with Jayson Tatum. Shelburne pointed to that fit as one of Boston’s biggest selling points.

Brown is coming off arguably the best season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while finishing sixth in MVP voting. Reports have suggested Milwaukee would seek Brown plus as many as three future first-round picks in any deal.

There is also growing speculation that the Bucks could actually keep Brown rather than flipping him elsewhere if they acquire him.

Then there are the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has quietly lingered around the edges of the Giannis conversation for months, but Shelburne indicated they remain firmly in the mix. The attraction is obvious. Pairing Antetokounmpo with Anthony Edwards would instantly create one of the most explosive duos in basketball.

The Timberwolves have reportedly explored Giannis scenarios before and remain motivated to maximize Edwards’ championship window.

The pressure on Milwaukee continues to build. New co-owner Jimmy Haslam recently described the draft as the biggest opportunity to make a deal, but Shelburne emphasized that the deadline remains flexible if the Bucks do not receive an offer they consider acceptable.

Still, with Miami, Boston, and Minnesota all aggressively pursuing one of the league’s biggest superstars, there is growing belief that the Giannis saga could finally reach its conclusion within the next two days.

After months of speculation, the NBA may soon have its answer.