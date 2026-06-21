Luka Doncic’s Biggest Lakers Offseason Demand Met With Sharp Response From Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers knew exactly what Luka Doncic wanted this offseason. The rest of the NBA knows it, too. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic has made it clear to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick that his top priority is adding an ‘A-list center.’

But as soon as reports emerged linking the Lakers to Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, the Pistons quickly fired back with a message of their own.

“I already heard from someone in the Detroit organization today that said, ‘Hey, tell Luka to leave JD alone.'”

That response says everything about how Detroit views Duren.

The 22-year-old center is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting an outstanding 65.0% from the field. Duren earned All-NBA Third Team honors and established himself as one of the league’s most athletic young big men. He is now eligible for a five-year, $239 million maximum extension.

Still, there are questions. While Duren dominated during the regular season, his playoff production took a major step backward. He averaged just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field during Detroit’s postseason run. In 14 playoff games, Duren scored fewer than 10 points seven times, with a high of only 15 points.

That performance has complicated his contract situation. While Duren qualifies for a supermax-level extension, many around the league believe Detroit could hesitate to offer him the full amount after his postseason struggles. Even then, Duren could still command a deal worth around $40 million annually if he reaches restricted free agency.

That uncertainty is exactly why the Lakers are monitoring the situation.

The fit with Doncic is obvious. Throughout his career, Luka has thrived alongside rim-running centers who can catch lobs, finish above the rim, rebound, and protect the paint. The success he had with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford in Dallas only reinforced that belief.

The Lakers also understand the importance of size in a Western Conference loaded with elite frontcourt stars. Nikola Jokic remains one of the biggest obstacles to a championship, while Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs just reached the NBA Finals.

Duren is not the only center on Los Angeles’ radar. Walker Kessler has also emerged as a potential target. Kessler averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 70.3% from the field before an early injury limited him to only five games this season. He has reportedly engaged in tense extension negotiations with the Utah Jazz after turning down a previous offer.

The challenge for the Lakers is that both players are restricted free agents. Even if Los Angeles presents a lucrative offer sheet, their current teams have 48 hours to match.

Detroit’s response to the Duren rumors makes its position crystal clear. The Pistons won 60 games, secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and view Duren as a cornerstone alongside Cade Cunningham. That does not mean the Lakers will stop looking. Doncic has made his biggest offseason demand known, and Pelinka is expected to explore every avenue available.

But if the Lakers thought landing Duren would be easy, Detroit’s message served as an early warning. The Pistons are not interested in helping Luka Doncic build his ideal roster, especially when it means giving away one of their most important young stars.