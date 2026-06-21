6 Key Players The Champion Knicks Could Lose In 2026 Offseason

The New York Knicks finally climbed the mountain in 2026, ending a 53-year title drought behind Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and one of the most memorable playoff runs in league history. However, success comes with a price.

The Knicks have built one of the deepest rosters in basketball, but championship teams rarely stay intact. Salary cap restrictions, luxury tax penalties, player options, free agency, and trade opportunities could force New York to make difficult decisions over the summer.

While Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride remain the core of the franchise, several important role players could be wearing different uniforms when the 2026-27 season begins.

Some may leave for larger contracts, others for bigger roles, and a few could become cap casualties. Even if Karl-Anthony Towns is willing to take a pay cut to keep everyone together, here are six key players New York could lose this offseason.

6. Jeremy Sochan

Contract Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Expected Contract Demands: 2-Year, $10 Million

Acquired as part of New York’s aggressive championship-building goal before the playoffs started, Jeremy Sochan brought defensive versatility that few players in the NBA can match. At 6’8″, he can guard point guards, wings, and power forwards while providing energy and rebounding.

What makes Sochan especially valuable is his age. The 23-year-old averaged 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season, but only played 10.7 minutes per game. In terms of trusted defensive players off the bench, Sochan will be hard to replace.

Because of his youth and upside, Sochan may command substantial interest across the league. Rival executives will view him as more than a role player; they will view him as a potential building block.

5. Ariel Hukporti

Contract Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Expected Contract Demands: 3-Year, $9 Million

Ariel Hukporti may not have received the same attention as New York’s veterans, but his long-term upside makes him one of the most intriguing names on the roster.

The young big man showed flashes of becoming a reliable rotation center with his rebounding and physicality. His development throughout the season gave the Knicks another interior option and valuable frontcourt depth. The 7’0″, 246-lb center posted 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in only 9.2 minutes per game, but he seems to know his role when he is in the game.

Young centers with size and potential are always attractive around the league. If another organization believes Hukporti can grow into a larger role, New York could face a difficult decision regarding his future.

The Knicks would prefer to keep developing him, but roster crunches often force championship teams into tough choices.

4. Jordan Clarkson

Contract Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Expected Contract Demands: 2-Year, $10 Million

Jordan Clarkson, at 34 years old, gave the Knicks exactly what every championship contender needs: instant offense.

The former Sixth Man of the Year provided scoring punch whenever the second unit struggled. He posted 8.6 points per game on 45.1% from the field, 32.7% from three, and 83.0% from the stripe in the regular season over 72 games.

The scoring dipped slightly in the playoffs, as expected, posting 4.9 points per game on 45.5% from the field, 21.1% from three, and 78.9% from the stripe. But still, veteran scorers like Clarkson often become highly sought after following championship wins.

Teams lacking bench scoring could offer him a significant role and multi-year security that New York may not be willing to match. At this stage of his career, Clarkson may prioritize both financial security and a larger offensive role.

If the Knicks lose him, replacing his shot creation will not be easy in the open market.

3. Landry Shamet

Contract Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Expected Contract Demands: 3-Year, $45 Million

Landry Shamet‘s value became increasingly evident during New York’s playoff run. His ability to space the floor, move without the ball, and knock down three-pointers created driving lanes for Brunson and Towns while forcing defenses to stay honest.

Shamet posted 9.3 points, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals per game on 39.2% from deep in the regular season and added 6.0 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.2 steals per game on a scintilating 47.5% from three in the playoffs. No doubt, his points were invaluable.

Championship teams need specialists, and Shamet embraced his role perfectly. He didn’t need the ball to impact winning, which made him an ideal fit alongside New York’s stars.

Three-point shooting remains one of the NBA’s most coveted skills. Teams searching for affordable shooting depth could target Shamet in free agency, particularly if they believe he can play a larger role than he did in New York.

Losing him would weaken one of the Knicks’ greatest strengths: floor spacing. Can the Knicks truly afford to lose this scoring punch?

2. Mitchell Robinson

Contract Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Expected Contract Demands: 3-Year, $40 Million

Mitchell Robinson has spent his entire career (8 seasons) in New York, making him the longest-tenured Knicks player on the roster. Despite injuries throughout his career, he remained an elite offensive rebounder, rim protector, and interior defender during the championship run.

Robinson posted 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 72.3% from the field in the regular season (19.6 minutes per game) and averaged 4.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 67.3% from the field in the playoffs.

His impact often goes beyond the box score, however. Robinson’s ability to dominate the offensive glass generates extra possessions, and he’s a solid shot-blocker. Few backup centers in basketball can alter games defensively the way Robinson can.

However, Robinson’s future has been the subject of trade speculation for years. With Karl-Anthony Towns entrenched in the frontcourt and younger options emerging, New York could explore moving Robinson to address other roster needs.

If another team views him as a starting-caliber center, the Knicks may receive offers that are difficult to ignore.

1. Jose Alvarado

Contract Status: $4.5 Million Player Option

Expected Contract Demands: 3-Year, $20 Million

Jose Alvarado became a fan favorite after arriving in New York. His aggressive defense and energy fit perfectly within Mike Brown’s defensive system. Alvarado consistently brought toughness that embodied the Knicks’ identity.

During the regular season with the Knicks, Alvarado averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 33.0% from deep while serving as one of the league’s most disruptive perimeter defenders. Those numbers were 4.2 points, 1.2 assists, and 0.6 steals per game on 35.3% from deep in the playoffs.

Not elite numbers, but his impact was clear because the Knicks hardly had a dropoff when Jalen Brunson went to the bench for a few minutes’ rest. The problem is that contenders across the league value players like Alvarado.

Teams needing point guard depth could offer him a larger role and more money than the Knicks can comfortably afford. If the bidding escalates, New York may have difficulty retaining one of its most valuable bench contributors.