Bucks Reportedly Seeking 3 Key Assets For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made their priorities crystal clear if they decide to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

According to ESPN insider Bobby Marks, Milwaukee is looking for three specific assets in any Giannis blockbuster: draft capital, young players on controllable contracts, and win-now talent that allows them to remain competitive immediately.

That combination explains why the Miami Heat continue to be viewed by many around the league as one of the strongest candidates to land the two-time MVP. Speaking recently about the situation, Marks explained why Miami checks every box on Milwaukee’s reported wishlist.

“I’m still of the belief that it’s Miami. When you look at Giannis, it’s the superstar checklist of three things that Miami has.”

“First, the win-now player. When you look at a player like Tyler Herro, remember, you’ve got to get to $47 million or $48 million in outgoing salary just to make the deal work. Herro makes $33 million and is on an expiring contract. Then you look at young players like Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr., two players on rookie deals. And then it’s the draft picks.”

“Remember, Milwaukee has the 10th pick in the draft. Miami has the 13th pick in the draft. They can send two future first-round picks in 2030 and 2032. They also have some swap rights available. So I do think Miami has the best package out there right now. But we’ve got to get some clarity here.”

The first category is win-now talent.

Any Giannis trade requires roughly $47 million to $48 million in outgoing salary, and Tyler Herro helps solve that problem immediately. Herro is coming off another productive season and is entering the final year of his contract at roughly $33 million. For Milwaukee, he would provide an All-Star caliber offensive player who could help keep the team competitive rather than forcing a complete teardown.

The second category is young players.

Miami possesses two of the most intriguing young pieces rumored to be available in negotiations. Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are both still on rookie contracts and have shown significant potential early in their careers. Those types of players are exactly what rebuilding teams target because they offer upside, affordability, and long-term flexibility.

The third category is draft capital.

Miami owns the No. 13 pick in the upcoming draft, just three spots behind Milwaukee’s No. 10 selection. The Heat can also offer future first-round picks in 2030 and 2032, along with valuable pick swap rights. Those assets could become extremely valuable down the road if Miami declines.

When those three elements are combined, it becomes easier to understand why many executives believe the Heat currently possesses the most complete package available.

That does not mean Miami is alone in the race. The Boston Celtics remain heavily involved in Giannis speculation as well. Reports suggest Milwaukee would demand Jaylen Brown and as many as three future first-round picks if Boston hopes to land Antetokounmpo. Brown alone is an elite asset after averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while finishing sixth in MVP voting.

There is also growing belief that the Bucks could potentially keep Brown rather than immediately flipping him elsewhere if a deal with Boston materializes. That possibility adds another layer to the ongoing negotiations. The challenge for Milwaukee is balancing two competing goals.

On one hand, Giannis is one of the greatest players in franchise history and one of the best players in the world today. The Bucks cannot afford to undersell a former champion, two-time MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year.

On the other hand, asking for too much risks shrinking the market. Recent reports have suggested some teams believe Milwaukee’s demands are becoming unrealistic because they leave potential contenders with too few assets to remain championship-caliber after acquiring Giannis.

For now, though, the framework appears straightforward. The Bucks want draft picks. They want promising young talent. And they want proven players who can help them win immediately.

Whether that package ultimately comes from Miami, Boston, or another surprise contender remains the biggest question hanging over the NBA offseason.