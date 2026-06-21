Under-The-Radar Players The Rockets Could Acquire In 2026-27

The Houston Rockets have made it clear they are operating in win-now mode. After acquiring Kevin Durant last season and pairing him with Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and a talented young core under contract, Houston enters the 2026-27 season with legitimate championship aspirations after a disappointing first-round exit.

Most headlines have focused on trades for superstar names such as Jaylen Brown, but championship teams aren’t built through flashy moves.

Sometimes the difference between falling short and winning a title comes from identifying the right role players before everyone else notices their value. The Rockets already possess star power.

What they need now is additional shooting, secondary playmaking, perimeter defense, and lineup versatility around Durant and Sengun.

Through trades, free agency, or the draft, Houston’s front office should focus on the six under-the-radar players they can acquire as soon as possible.

6. Bruce Thornton

Drafted via No. 39 overall pick

Bruce Thornton could become one of the steals of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Ohio State guard developed into one of college basketball’s most polished offensive players, averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 55.4% from the field, 40.0% from three, and 82.9% from the stripe.

While he may not possess elite athleticism, his basketball IQ and offensive skill set make him an intriguing NBA prospect as a 6’2″ guard. For Houston, Thornton would provide something every contender needs: affordable depth.

With so much money committed to Durant, Sengun, and other core pieces, finding contributors on rookie contracts becomes increasingly important.

His ability to handle the ball, create offense in pick-and-roll situations, and knock down perimeter shots would allow him to back up Fred VanVleet and Reed Sheppard. If the Rockets are searching for a long-term rotational piece, Thornton could be an ideal target late in the draft.

5. Keon Ellis

Proposed Sign-And-Trade Package: Dorian Finney-Smith, 2026 No. 39 overall pick, 2026 No. 53 overall pick

Keon Ellis is one of the NBA’s most effective role players in limited minutes. While he doesn’t receive the attention of bigger names, he can defend at a high level, hit threes, and run the floor. Ime Udoka will love that.

During the 2025-26 season, Ellis averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting nearly 36.3% from three-point range. More importantly, he consistently defended opposing star guards and wings while making smart decisions on both ends of the court.

Houston’s roster already features high-usage players in Durant, Sengun, and Amen Thompson. Ellis wouldn’t need touches to impact games. He could just defend and hit open shots when he has them. His fit may actually be more valuable than some higher-profile targets.

4. Aaron Wiggins

Proposed Trade Package: Clint Capela, 2026 No. 39 overall pick, 2026 No. 53 overall pick

Aaron Wiggins has spent much of his career proving he belongs on winning teams. Despite often being overlooked because of Oklahoma City’s incredible depth, Wiggins has consistently delivered on both ends whenever called upon.

However, the Thunder might want to shed some salary and save Wiggins’ $9M salary for next season (while potentially moving on from Lu Dort) to get themselves more flexibility. The Rockets could save them $2M and also give them some picks.

Last season, Wiggins averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but contenders value players who consistently make winning plays without demanding a large role.

The Rockets could use another athletic wing capable of defending multiple positions and knocking down open shots created by Durant and Sengun. Wiggins would provide exactly that. His championship experience with the Thunder is also a huge plus.

3. Landry Shamet

Proposed Contract Offer: 2-Year, $10 Million

Landry Shamet may not be a headline-grabbing signing, but he addresses one of Houston’s biggest needs: shooting.

After last season with the champion New York Knicks, Shamet established himself as a reliable floor spacer capable of stretching defenses well beyond the three-point line. He gets threes up in a hurry, and the Rockets desperately need that.

For a Rockets offense built around Durant’s shot creation and Sengun’s playmaking, adding another movement shooter makes tremendous sense. Shamet averaged 9.3 points and 0.6 steals per game on 39.2% from three, and those are numbers that the Rockets need off the bench.

At just $5 million annually, he would represent one of the best value signings available in free agency. Let’s see if the Rockets would be able to sign him at that rate.

2. Isaiah Joe

Proposed Trade Package: Clint Capela, 2026 No. 39 overall pick, 2026 No. 53 overall pick

Isaiah Joe has become one of the league’s most dangerous perimeter shooters. Every season, he seems to improve his confidence and efficiency, making him a nightmare for defenses that lose track of him even briefly.

Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.7 steals per game on 42.3% from three-point range during the 2025-26 season. His ability to instantly heat up and swing momentum makes him one of the NBA’s most valuable role players. Few shooters can change a game faster.

The Rockets already have creators. What they need are players who maximize the spacing around those creators.

Joe would immediately become one of Houston’s most important floor spacers while providing the type of offensive gravity that complements Durant and Sengun beautifully. At the same time, the Thunder save salary while adding picks.

1. Tyler Herro

Proposed Trade Package: Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, 2026 No. 39 overall pick

Tyler Herro is the biggest name on this list, but compared to the superstar trade targets often linked to Houston, he still qualifies as somewhat under the radar.

While players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown dominate headlines, Herro could quietly be one of the most impactful additions available. Herro is coming off a season averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 37.8% from deep.

His scoring versatility, improved playmaking, and ability to create offense in late-clock situations would immediately upgrade Houston’s backcourt. The fit alongside Durant is particularly intriguing.

Opposing defenses would be forced to choose between loading up on Durant, containing Sengun in the post, or stopping Herro’s perimeter scoring. While surrendering Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard would be painful, Houston would be acquiring a proven 20-plus-point scorer entering the prime of his career.