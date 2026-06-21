Bucks Could Build Around Jaylen Brown If Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Traded To Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks may not be as eager to move on from Jaylen Brown as many around the league initially assumed.

For months, the focus of any potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade has centered on draft picks, young prospects, and rebuilding packages. But according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Milwaukee could seriously consider keeping Brown if he arrives as part of a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics.

That is a significant development. Many league executives have long believed that if Giannis were traded to Boston, Brown would simply be rerouted to a third team for additional draft capital. However, the Bucks reportedly view Brown as a player capable of remaining the centerpiece of a competitive roster rather than the first step toward a complete rebuild.

It is easy to understand why. Brown is coming off arguably the best season of his career. The Celtics star averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range. He also finished sixth in MVP voting and once again established himself as one of the premier two-way wings in basketball.

At just 29 years old, Brown remains firmly in his prime. Financially, he is also already under contract long-term. Brown is owed $183 million over the next three seasons and will earn $57 million next season, $61 million in 2027-28, and $64.9 million in 2028-29 as part of his five-year, $287 million supermax deal.

For Milwaukee, acquiring a player of Brown’s caliber would soften the blow of losing Giannis. Of course, there are complications.

ESPN’s Marc Spears recently reported that Brown would not want to play for Milwaukee if he were included in a Giannis trade. That immediately raises questions about how sustainable such a partnership would be.

Would Brown eventually embrace the opportunity? Or would Milwaukee be forced to explore another trade shortly after acquiring him?

That uncertainty is part of the reason several teams continue to monitor Brown’s situation closely. The Portland Trail Blazers have been linked to him. The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks have also surfaced in trade rumors over the past several months.

Still, if the Bucks decide to keep him, they would not be starting from scratch.

A roster built around Brown would remain competitive immediately. Milwaukee could avoid a painful multi-year rebuild and instead attempt a quick retool around one of the league’s elite wings. Brown’s ability to score, defend multiple positions, and create offense would give the Bucks a legitimate franchise player to build around.

The bigger question remains whether a deal with Boston ever gets that far.

According to recent reports, the Bucks are expected to ask for Brown plus as many as three future first-round picks in exchange for Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee understands Giannis is a two-time MVP, former Defensive Player of the Year, NBA champion, and one of the greatest players of his generation.

Even during a disappointing 32-50 season, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field. Players like that rarely become available.

If Boston decides to go all-in for Giannis, Brown would almost certainly be at the center of negotiations. But despite speculation that he would immediately be flipped elsewhere, Milwaukee may have other plans. Rather than viewing Brown as a trade asset, the Bucks could view him as the foundation of their next era.