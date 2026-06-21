Lakers Linked To Trade For Pistons Center Isaiah Stewart

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for frontcourt help around Luka Doncic, and the latest name emerging in trade discussions is Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

According to Anthony Irwin, the Lakers have been involved in conversations with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons regarding a potential multi-team blockbuster centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo. While most of the attention has focused on Giannis potentially heading to the Miami Heat, another interesting subplot has emerged: Isaiah Stewart’s possible arrival in Los Angeles.

At first glance, Stewart may not fit the profile of the ‘A-list center’ Luka Doncic has reportedly requested from the Lakers front office. Names like Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler have dominated those conversations. But Stewart brings something different that could appeal to both Luka and head coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers have made no secret of their desire to upgrade the center position. Doncic reportedly told Rob Pelinka and Redick that his biggest offseason priority is adding a high-level center who can defend, rebound, and thrive in pick-and-roll situations.

That pursuit recently became public when ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed that someone from the Pistons organization jokingly told him, ‘Tell Luka to leave JD alone,’ after reports surfaced that Doncic has been actively pushing for an elite center addition.

The problem for Los Angeles is that players like Duren and Kessler are restricted free agents. Their teams can simply match any offer sheet, making them extremely difficult to acquire.

That is where Stewart becomes an intriguing alternative.

While Stewart stands only 6-foot-8, he has built a reputation as one of the toughest and most physical frontcourt players in the NBA. He plays bigger than his listed height, rebounds aggressively, protects the paint, and brings the type of energy that coaches love. Unlike many traditional centers, he is also capable of stretching the floor and defending multiple positions.

For a Lakers team that could lose both DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes in free agency, Stewart would immediately fill an important role.

Stewart is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career. The 25-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. His ability to protect the rim while also spacing the floor makes him a unique frontcourt option in today’s NBA.

Financially, Stewart is also on a team-friendly contract. He has two years remaining on his four-year, $60 million deal and is set to earn $15 million next season. Detroit also holds a $15 million team option for the 2027-28 season, giving whichever team acquires him significant long-term flexibility.

The fit next to Doncic is particularly interesting. Luka has always excelled alongside hard-screening big men who create space and finish plays around the basket. Stewart’s toughness, screen-setting, and willingness to do the dirty work could make him a valuable partner in those actions.

The move would also allow the Lakers to continue exploring bigger upgrades elsewhere. Stewart does not necessarily have to be the franchise’s only frontcourt addition. He could start at center, play power forward in certain lineups, or anchor the second unit.

Detroit’s willingness to discuss Stewart also makes this situation more realistic than some of the other names linked to Los Angeles. The Pistons reportedly view Duren as a franchise cornerstone despite his disappointing playoff run, where he averaged just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds after posting 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during the regular season.

Stewart, meanwhile, appears more attainable if Detroit receives significant assets in a larger Giannis-related trade structure.

The Lakers promised Doncic they would aggressively build a championship roster around him during the summer of 2026. Landing a star center remains the dream scenario. But if acquiring Duren or Kessler proves impossible, Isaiah Stewart could emerge as one of the most realistic and impactful additions available.

For a team desperate for toughness, versatility, and frontcourt depth, that may be exactly what the Lakers need.