Lakers Reportedly Target Heat’s Kel’el Ware Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

The Lakers entered the offseason with multiple key targets on their list of objectives this summer. But the primary focus remains building a championship-contending roster around Luka Doncic.

As they look for elite lob threats to add to the roster alongside Luka Doncic, they have targeted several big men across the league, like Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, and more. But now, it seems they want to become side beneficiaries of a massive trade that sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat.

Earlier, it was reported that the Lakers are now in talks with the Bucks’ and the Pistons’ front offices to be a part of the multi-team deal that sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat. While the player they were hoping to receive initially was not revealed, according to the Lakers’ insider, Anthony F. Irwin, they are now hoping to land Kel’el Ware in the trade.

“Another name that’s been linked to the Lakers a bunch since yesterday is [Miami Heat’s] Kel’el Ware. Huge upside and unquestionable talent. Some very fair questions about where his head is consistently at, though,” wrote Irwin on X.

Subsequently, Irwin also hosted a livestream for the Lakers Lounge on YouTube where he further spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in Ware.

“I started hearing more and more noise about Kel’el Ware; the Lakers could potentially be in on him. That one felt a bit more like Pelinka than Stewart, to be honest. So, Ware is a guy who has absolutely tantalizing, raw basketball talent. He shot threes last year and is tall enough to alter people from scoring at the rim.”

“But just as people pointed out in the comments section of every platform I posted on, I don’t think that would be enough. I don’t think Kel’el Ware and Stewart combined would be enough,” said Irwin in reference to the Lakers’ reported interest in Isaiah Stewart.

“The Lakers are currently ‘on the clock’ to find an A-list center. That’s what Luka Doncic is specifically asking for from the organization. That is something that would help Rob Pelinka keep his job and keep his superstar happy, so that is his priority heading into the offseason,” Irwin concluded by clarifying the Lakers’ priorities of keeping Luka Doncic happy amid the potential threat of losing him.

The 22-year-old Heat center ended the 2025-26 season averaging 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 53.0% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc. So he could be the perfect lob-threat alongside Doncic, who also hits the three-point shot every once in a while.

The Miami Heat have a team option on the next two seasons of Kel’el Ware’s remaining contract. He is expected to earn $4.6 million in 2026-27, and $7.1 million if the team picks his option in 2027-28. Subsequently, he becomes a restricted free agent. So this is a very team-friendly contract if the Lakers are able to land him in the trade.

But they will have to give back a significant piece as well in the trade to warrant receiving Ware’s services beyond absorbing salary space. The 2031 first-round pick could be in play, along with players like Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers reap any benefits from the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes that are set to shake the league this summer.