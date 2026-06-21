CJ McCollum Secures $21 Million Contract Extension With Hawks

As the offseason continues and NBA teams look for different ways to upgrade their rosters, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be the first to pull the trigger on a move. With a decisive decision to retain veteran point guard CJ McCollum, the Hawks have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $21 million extension with the 34-year-old.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on X first, tweeting:

“Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract extension with the franchise, plus a trade kicker, agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. McCollum has been eligible for an extension until June 30 and commits to a new deal that keeps him out of free agency.”

Since being acquired by the Hawks from the Washington Wizards early in January, CJ McCollum appears to have grown in stature within the Hawks’ rotation. Although the free agency window is only a few days away, the Hawks have taken an extremely proactive step to ensure the veteran remains on the roster going into the 2026-27 season.

This move doesn’t come as a surprise. Despite being 34, McCollum was one of the best performers for the Hawks during his brief stint with the team last season.

In 41 appearances for Atlanta, CJ McCollum led the Hawks to a 27-14 record, closing out the season 46-36 and securing the sixth seed going into the playoffs. As a key contributor to the Hawks’ playoff push, re-signing McCollum seems to be a significant developmental move by Atlanta.

How Does CJ McCollum’s Addition Impact The Hawks?

CJ McCollum has already earned a reputation for being a reliable veteran in the NBA. However, his impact on the Hawks last season was quite noteworthy.

During his stint with the team, McCollum quickly emerged as a key scoring option behind Jalen Johnson. As an elite three-level scorer, the 34-year-old continued to showcase his talents, averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.

McCollum’s perimeter shooting in the regular season was particularly noteworthy, as the guard reportedly ended another season with over 150 three-pointers made (191), his 11th over his 12-year-long NBA career. This trait proved immensely worthwhile, as it expanded Atlanta’s offensive flexibility, making them lethal at certain stretches during the season.

Barring his exploits in the regular season, CJ McCollum was also one of the bright sparks for the Hawks during the playoffs. McCollum’s veteran experience proved valuable, as he averaged 19.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 46.5% shooting from the field.

Although Atlanta suffered a crushing first-round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks, McCollum’s performances early in the series truly stunted the Knicks, positioning Atlanta as the only team in the Eastern Conference to take two games off the newly crowned champions.

For the Hawks, re-signing McCollum is relevant for other reasons, too.

With McCollum agreeing to a one-year, $21 million deal, Atlanta now has the flexibility to remain over the cap. This would effectively allow them to use the $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception to make another key roster addition.

More importantly, finalizing McCollum’s contract before the free agency window opens also makes him eligible for trade right away rather than facing the Dec. 15 trade restriction. Needless to say, this also gives the Hawks the flexibility to pull the trigger on a trade involving McCollum as soon as free agency begins.