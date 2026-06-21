Lakers Suffer Setback In Pursuit Of Top Big Man Target

The Los Angeles Lakers are widely viewed as one of the teams to keep an eye on this offseason. In light of Luka Doncic‘s demands for roster upgrades, the Purple and Gold are expected to make some significant moves once the free agency window opens. While this is promising, a recent update concerning one of their key offseason targets could be seen as a setback.

In accordance with Doncic’s wishes, the Los Angeles Lakers have set their sights on acquiring an athletic big man who is capable of acting as a rim-runner as well as a solid pick-and-roll option next to the superstar point guard. While this has seen several players emerge on the Lakers’ radar, Robert Williams III has been viewed as one of the top free-agent targets.

Williams’ natural athleticism and shot-blocking ability make him an ideal fit next to Doncic. Unfortunately, a recent report by The Athletic’s Dan Woike could prove disheartening, as the Portland Trail Blazers show an inclination to re-sign the center. Woike wrote:

“Robert Williams III is an option, though Portland, according to league sources, is expected to show interest in re-signing him after he played 59 games last season, second-most in his injury-hampered career. It’s a bit of bad luck for the Lakers to be looking for a rim-running, rim-protecting center at a time when there aren’t many of them in the league, not to mention ones that are available.”

Luka Doncic’s demand for a “service” big man, especially in an era when versatility and floor spacing are prized commodities, has forced the Lakers to narrow their search. For all intents and purposes, the demand is justified. However, given that other teams share a similar outlook, the Lakers’ chances of landing such a center become slimmer.

The Lakers Can Still Land Robert Williams III

Although Woike’s update could hinder Los Angeles’ pursuit of Robert Williams III, it doesn’t completely reduce its chances of landing him this offseason.

Like several players this summer, Robert Williams III will be an unrestricted free agent. This is largely favorable, as players have complete freedom to decide where they want to sign next.

Last season, Williams was in the final year of his four-year, $48 million extension, earning him $13.3 million for the 2025-26 season. After averaging 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, Williams has proven himself deserving of a pay raise. However, in light of Portland’s current cap situation ($170.2 million – $5.2 million over the expected salary cap), the franchise may not be able to make such an offer.

In comparison, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have ample flexibility entering the offseason. With nearly $60 million in disposable cap space at their disposal, the Purple and Gold are expected to be in a favorable position when it comes to a bidding war.

Although much of this cap space could be allocated to re-signing Austin Reaves, L.A. still has the luxury to offer Robert Williams III a more lucrative contract than the Blazers. Thus, should the Purple and Gold sustain their efforts to sign the Trail Blazers’ big man, they may be able to persuade him.

While the franchise’s interest in Williams is noteworthy, his injury history isn’t the most reassuring. Hence, with players such as Daniel Gafford and, more recently, Isaiah Stewart, gaining more attention in trade rumors, the Purple and Gold may greatly benefit from focusing on these targets.