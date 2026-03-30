Heat vs. 76ers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

This is one of those late-season East games that can move the bracket without needing a big headline. The Heat host the 76ers at Kaseya Center on Monday, March 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The 76ers are 41-33 and seventh in the East. The Heat are 39-36 and ninth. The Heat are 23-14 at home, and the 76ers are 20-16 on the road.

The teams are coming in from different spots over the last two days. The Heat lost 135-118 to the Pacers on Sunday. The 76ers beat the Hornets 118-114 on Saturday behind 29 points from Joel Embiid and 26 each from Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. The season series is tied 1-1, so this game decides it.

The star power is easy to find. Tyler Herro is at 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, while Bam Adebayo is putting up 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

For the 76ers, Maxey is at 28.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, and Embiid is giving them 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

The bigger question is which team gets to its style first, because both are still fighting for a better East position, and both just got healthier in the last few days.

Injury Report

Heat

Norman Powell: Out (upper respiratory illness)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available (right ankle sprain)

Nikola Jovic: Available (low back injury management)

Pelle Larsson: Probable (left triceps contusion)

Terry Rozier: Out (not with team)

Andrew Wiggins: Available (left big toe sesamoiditis)

76ers

Johni Broome: Out (right knee surgery recovery)

Tyrese Maxey: Available (right finger tendon strain splint)

Why The Heat Have The Advantage

The Heat have the cleaner team offense by the numbers that matter most. They are second in points per game at 120.3, sixth in assists at 28.7, fourth in fastbreak points at 17.9, third in points in the paint at 54.4, and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.096. That is a very stable offensive profile. It says the same thing in several ways: the Heat score, they run, and they do not waste many possessions.

The first-quarter pressure is another real edge. The Heat rank first in first-quarter scoring at 31.7 points per game, and the 76ers rank 22nd in first-quarter points allowed at 30.0. That matters in this matchup because the Heat are at home and the 76ers are on one day of rest after a hard game against the Hornets. If the Heat get downhill early and force the 76ers to chase the score, the game starts to lean their way before the benches even settle in.

There is also a strong transition and paint argument here. The 76ers are only 25th in opponent fastbreak points at 16.5 allowed and 12th in opponent points in the paint at 49.6 allowed. The Heat, meanwhile, are fourth in fastbreak scoring and third in paint scoring. This is one of the clearest matchup lines in the game. If the Heat push after misses and turnovers, they can get to the part of the floor where they are strongest, and the 76ers are more vulnerable.

The other reason to like the Heat side is the defensive discipline around fouls and rebounding. They are second in personal fouls per play on defense and eighth in defensive rebound percentage. Against a 76ers team that ranks fifth in free throws made and 11th in free throws attempted, that matters a lot. If the Heat make the 76ers score over the top instead of living at the line, they have a better path to controlling the pace.

Why The 76ers Have The Advantage

The 76ers still have the best individual shot creation in the game, and that starts with Maxey and Embiid both being back. Team-wise, they are 13th in scoring at 116.2, seventh in fastbreak points at 17.0, 10th in offensive rebound rate at 26.3%, fifth in free throws made at 20.4, and 11th in free throws attempted at 25.1. So even when the offense is not beautiful, there are still good basic sources of points there.

The defensive playmaking is also stronger than many people think. The 76ers are sixth in steals at 9.2, third in blocks at 5.8, seventh in forced turnovers per game at 15.5, and sixth in turnover rate forced on defense. That is important because the Heat protect the ball well, but they also want to play fast and attack in space. If the 76ers turn that pace against them with steals and blocks, the game can flip quickly.

The rim protection piece should not be ignored either. The 76ers rank third in blocks and third in block percentage, while the Heat are only 23rd in blocks and 27th in block percentage. That gives the 76ers one clear defensive edge around the basket, especially with Embiid back in the middle. If they can keep Herro and Adebayo from getting easy finishes early, they can force the Heat into a more jumper-heavy game than the home side wants.

The simple form line also helps them. The 76ers have won two straight and got Maxey, Embiid, and George back on the floor together at the right time. The Heat have dropped two in a row and just gave up 135 to the Pacers. That does not decide Monday by itself, but the 76ers look closer to full strength and much closer to their best version than they did one week ago.

X-Factors

Andrew Wiggins is a big swing piece for the Heat. He is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.7% from three. With Norman Powell out, the Heat need another reliable wing scorer next to Herro and Adebayo. If Wiggins scores efficiently without killing the ball movement, the Heat offense gets much harder to load up against.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is another important name because his role becomes larger when the rotation gets thinner. He just scored 20 against the Cavaliers and 17 against the Pacers, and the Heat need that secondary creation to stay alive when the game slows down. If Jaquez gives them one more driver and one more player who can score inside the arc, the offense looks much more complete.

Paul George is a major x-factor for the 76ers. His season line is 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals. He does not need to be the No. 1 option with Embiid and Maxey back, but he can decide the wing battle in this matchup. If George gives the 76ers efficient scoring and active defense on Herro or Wiggins, the road team gets much more balanced on both ends.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is another key. He is averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.1% from three. The 76ers need his slashing and energy because the Heat will try to crowd Maxey and make Embiid work against help. If Oubre cuts well and finishes broken possessions, the 76ers can get enough support scoring to win a road game like this.

Prediction

I lean 76ers here. The Heat have the cleaner full-team offensive profile, but the return of Maxey changed this matchup, and the 76ers now have more top-end shot creation, more rim protection, and more defensive playmaking. The best numbers for the road side are still strong enough: sixth in steals, third in blocks, seventh in forced turnovers, and top-11 in free-throw volume. The Heat can win if they own the first quarter and turn it into a pace game, but with Embiid and Maxey both available, the 76ers look a little safer in the half-court late.

Prediction: Heat 112, 76ers 116