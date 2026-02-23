Jalen Brunson Vows To Retire With Knicks Amid Potential $417.8 Million Extension

Jalen Brunson recently went viral for his comments about expecting the Knicks to do right by him after the point guard took a $113 million pay cut to sign an extension with them in 2024. Subsequently, he issued a clarification on his statement after it may have been construed as an ultimatum or a passive threat to the front office.

The 29-year-old guard spoke to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy and clarified that he does not intend to leave the Knicks if they don’t agree to his contract demands, but rather sees himself retiring with the Knicks at the end of his career.

“I’d love to be here the rest of my career. I love this place…I love the City, the fans, everything…I just love it here. And I’d love to stay,” said Brunson.

The three-time All-Star is currently averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the three-point line. Brunson is currently in the first season of a four-year, $156.5 million deal that he signed with the Knicks.

Had he waited for another year, he would’ve been eligible for a five-year, $269 million extension with the team. This contract gives him a player option for the 2028-29 season worth $43.3 million.

If he turns down that option, he will be eligible for a five-year, $417.8 million extension with the Knicks, which is slightly over $83.5 million per season on average.

But the primary concern remains the same: Will the Knicks’ front office consider investing over $80 million per year on a guard who would be 32 years old at the time of this potential extension coming into effect?

Not everyone has the same longevity as the likes of Stephen Curry (37 years old) or LeBron James (41 years old), who are elite players despite being much older than Brunson. Usually, small guards in the league begin their decline from their primes when they are in their mid 30s.

If Brunson plays at the same level before the end of the 2027-28 season and manages to win a championship or even take the Knicks to the Finals for the first time in this millennium (last appearance: 1999), then he may be in a better position to negotiate a contract at the time.

The Knicks are currently considered to be in a generational position to have a chance at competing for the NBA title. However, if the Knicks fail to do that before Brunson goes up for an extension, he may not see a deal that he likes as much as he would appreciate a $417.8 million offer.

Brunson has declared his intentions to potentially end his career with the Knicks, especially if the front office does right by him.