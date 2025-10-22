Knicks Will Miss Multiple Starters In Season Opener

The New York Knicks are starting the season in rough shape. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, several key players are dealing with injuries before the 2025-26 campaign has even begun, raising early concerns about the team’s health and durability.

“The Knicks are dealing with injuries. They are banged up already, and the season hasn’t started,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Mitchell Robinson is out tonight, Josh Hart is out tonight. I think there’s a very real chance they’re missing very real time to start the year.”

The Knicks will be without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson tonight for their season opener against the Cavaliers. Karl-Anthony Towns, meanwhile, is listed as doubtful as he nurses a right quad strain.

“I’m concerned about how banged up the Knicks are,” Charania added. “Even Towns, he’s dealing with a quad strain, and we’ll see if he plays tonight. He’s been playing through a ton of pain the last few years.”

It’s a discouraging update for a team expected to make noise in the East this season. Between Robinson’s interior presence, Hart’s versatility, and Towns’ scoring touch, the Knicks could be without three of their top contributors on opening night. That’s a troubling sign for a group already under pressure to deliver early results.

Last season, with the same roster, they finished third in the East at 51-31. With home-court advantage in the first round, they easily beat the Pistons to secure a matchup against the Celtics. Against all odds, they went on to win the Conference Semifinals and clinched their first third-round appearance in 25 years. Sadly, the run ended there for the Knicks, but they entered this season hoping for even better results.

While they might not have Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry, the Knicks have a stacked roster with veterans who can contribute in several areas. Leading them is Jalen Brunson, a two-time All-Star who averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game on 48.8% shooting last season.

Under head coach Mike Brown, Brunson could go off for his best stretch yet, and that’s a recipe for success for the Knicks. Still, they’ll also need a defensive identity to maintain their status as contenders. With Robinson sidelined, the burden now falls on defensive swingman OG Anunoby to set the tone. If he and Mikal Bridges can lock in defensively, it will pave the way for a strong start this season.

More than anything, however, the Knicks need health. The entire Jalen Brunson era has been riddled with injuries, and if they can just get one fully healthy season, it might be all they need to make that elusive Finals run. For now, it’s a “next man up” mentality for the Knicks until they’re fully whole again.

Ultimately, the Knicks have the talent to compete with anyone, but staying healthy will determine how far they go. It’s still too early to panic, but these opening setbacks are a reminder that even the deepest rosters can crumble under the weight of injuries. If they can weather this storm and find their rhythm, the Knicks could still rise as one of the East’s most dangerous teams by midseason.