Mitchell Robinson Catches Snake In His Backyard: “I Gonna Name Ya Jeff”

Mitchell Robinson gave fans an unexpected moment off the court this week, posting a viral video of himself catching a snake in his backyard and casually calling it ‘Jeff.’

The New York Knicks center shared the clip on Snapchat, where he showed the small snake he nearly stepped on before picking it up. In typical Robinson fashion, the moment quickly turned humorous.

“Caught me a snake…think I’m gonna name ya Jeff… ‘My name is Jeff’.”

Mitchell Robinson on Snapchat: “Caught me a snake…think I’m gonna name ya Jeff…(high-pitched voice) ‘My name is Jeff’” pic.twitter.com/GX6CgpZXQg — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 14, 2026

The video shows him calmly handling the situation, lifting the snake, and eventually letting it go back into the grass. There was no panic, no hesitation. Just another random day in Robinson’s world.

This is not the first time Robinson has had an encounter like this. In 2025, he revealed that he had found another snake and even joked about pranking then head coach Tom Thibodeau by putting it on his desk. It remains unclear whether he ever followed through with that idea, but the story adds to his reputation for unpredictable off-court moments.

Mitchell Robinson and snake on Snapchat: “Look at this bih—🎶I might swerve bend that corner woooah🎶 “I should put him on Thibs desk…Hey, I might take this snake to practice…Put him on Thibs desk…Think Imma do it… “I know they gone be scared…Imma bring that bih tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/VhF1tL33T6 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 25, 2025

While the video provided a lighthearted break, Robinson’s focus now shifts back to basketball as the Knicks prepare for the playoffs. New York finished the season 53-29, securing the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They will face the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Robinson played a key role in that run. He averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting an efficient 72.3% from the field across 60 games. His impact goes beyond scoring. He remains one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, pulling down 4.2 offensive boards per game.

That skill becomes critical in the playoffs. Extra possessions matter more in slower, half-court games, and Robinson’s ability to extend plays gives the Knicks a clear edge in that area. His rim protection also anchors their defense, allowing perimeter players to apply more pressure knowing he is behind them.

The matchup against Atlanta will test that presence. The Hawks have improved late in the season and bring scoring threats across the floor. Robinson’s ability to control the paint, limit second chances, and stay out of foul trouble will be central to New York’s chances.

The Knicks will not need him to catch snakes over the next few weeks. They will need him to control the glass and defend at a high level. Still, for a brief moment before the postseason begins, Robinson reminded everyone that he is one of the most entertaining personalities in the league, even outside the game.