The 2026 All-NBA Ineligible Teams Are Absolutely Stacked

The 65-game rule was meant to clean up the awards race. Instead, it has made this year’s ballot feel incomplete. Under the current rules, players need to appear in 65 games, with at least 20 minutes in those games, to stay eligible for honors such as MVP and All-NBA.

This season, that cutoff has already wiped out several elite names. Cade Cunningham became ineligible after his season was cut short by a collapsed lung. Anthony Edwards also fell below the line. Giannis Antetokounmpo is out as well. Luka Doncic finished on the edge of the threshold and was expected to pursue an appeal after ending the season at 64 credited games.

That is what makes the unofficial 2026 All-NBA ineligible team so striking. This is not a list of borderline stars or empty scorers. It is a group filled with players who were strong enough to be real All-NBA candidates on merit.

Cunningham, Edwards, and Doncic all looked like clear All-NBA level cases before the rule removed them from the ballot, and they’ve been some of the league’s 15 or 10 best players this season. There is a real argument that the best ineligible team will look stronger than at least one of the actual teams that get announced.

Here are the All-NBA ineligible teams for the 2025-26 season, built around the stars who missed the 65-game rule and still looked elite.

First Team All-Ineligible

PG – Luka Doncic

SG – Cade Cunningham

SF – Anthony Edwards

PF – Giannis Antetokounmpo

C – Joel Embiid

This is the team that makes the rule look brutal. Luka Doncic finished at 64 games, one short of the line, and still averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds for the Lakers. He was leading the league in scoring before a Grade 2 left hamstring strain on April 2 ended his regular season. Cade Cunningham also stopped at 64 games and had the kind of season that usually puts a guard safely on an All-NBA ballot: 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds for the East-leading Pistons. His season was interrupted when he suffered a collapsed left lung in March. Anthony Edwards got only to 61 games, but his production was just as clear. He averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists before right knee inflammation shut him down for a stretch that pushed him below the cutoff. These are not fringe cases. They are three players who looked like obvious All-NBA names on merit.

Then the frontcourt turns it from strong to absurd. Giannis Antetokounmpo played only 36 games, but he still averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Joel Embiid got to 38 games and still put up 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Giannis missed major time after suffering a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise, and Embiid’s season ended when he underwent surgery for appendicitis after another injury-hit year. In a normal season, a 36-game and a 38-game sample would make this conversation harder. But the point of this exercise is not durability. It is quality. And the quality here is outrageous. Giannis still looked like Giannis when he played. Embiid still looked like one of the league’s best offensive bigs.

What stands out most is the range of cases. Doncic, Cunningham, and Edwards were not far from the line at all. They were basically full-season stars who fell just short because of injuries late in the year. Giannis and Embiid missed much more time, but their level was so high that leaving them off an ineligible first team would feel wrong. Put those five names together, and it reads like a real All-NBA First Team, not an alternate list. In fact, that is the whole point of the article. The official teams will reward availability, which is fair under the rules. But this ineligible first team probably has more star power, more top-end scoring, and more fear factor than at least one of the real teams that will be announced. Luka alone changes the conversation. Add Giannis and Embiid, and this stops being a fun side list and starts looking like the better roster.

Second Team All-Ineligible

PG – Stephen Curry

SG – Devin Booker

SF – LeBron James

PF – Zion Williamson

C – Anthony Davis

The second team is where the depth of the ineligible pool really shows up. Stephen Curry played only 43 games, but he still averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.3% from three for the Warriors. He lost a huge chunk of the season to a right knee injury that kept him out 27 games and later left him on a minutes restriction even as the regular season ended. Devin Booker is a very different case. He did not miss half the year. He missed just enough. Booker finished at 64 games, one short of the mark, and still averaged 26.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds for the Suns. He lost time to a sprained right ankle and later to a hip issue, and that was enough to knock him off the ballot.

LeBron James makes this team feel almost unfair, too. He appeared in 60 games and averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds for the Lakers, which is still elite secondary creation at age 41. He missed time because of left foot injury management and later dealt with a left elbow contusion as well. Zion Williamson rounds out the frontcourt in a different way. He got to 62 games, his second-highest total in any NBA season, and averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the Pelicans. He was not pushing for first-team honors, but he was still clearly good enough to belong on an ineligible squad this deep. Then there is Anthony Davis, the true low-games exception here. He played only 20 games, but in those appearances, he still averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The volume is not strong, but the talent level still is.

This group works because it captures different kinds of ineligible stars. Curry and Booker were still clearly All-NBA caliber guards when healthy. LeBron was not at his old MVP level, but he was still one of the league’s smartest and most productive offensive engines. Zion did not dominate headlines, yet 62 games and 21 points per night is still a real season. Davis is the outlier, but even he gives the team an interior anchor and a player who still looked impactful when available. Put all five together, and it becomes obvious why this year’s 65-game conversation has felt so strange. A second team with Curry, Booker, LeBron, Zion, and Davis is stronger than many playoff starting units. That is not supposed to be the leftover group. But this season, it is.

Third Team All-Ineligible

PG – Austin Reaves

SG – Jalen Williams

SF – Jayson Tatum

PF – Michael Porter Jr.

C – Lauri Markkanen

The third team is where this exercise stops being only about superstars and starts rewarding the best sub-65 seasons that still mattered over time. Austin Reaves played 51 games and had the best season of his career for the Lakers, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds with strong efficiency. His year ended when he suffered a Grade 2 left oblique muscle injury on April 2. Jalen Williams played only 33 games for the Thunder, but the context matters. He missed the first part of the season after surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right wrist, then later lost more time to repeated hamstring injuries. Even with all of that, he still averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds for one of the league’s best teams.

Jayson Tatum is the special case here. He played only 16 games, so this is not a durability argument at all. It is a talent argument. After tearing his right Achilles in the 2025 playoffs, he returned on March 6 and still averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in that short stretch for the Celtics. Michael Porter Jr. gives this team needed scoring volume. He played 52 games for the Nets and averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists before a left hamstring strain, after a right ankle sprain, ended his season. Then there is Lauri Markkanen, who played 42 games for the Jazz and averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists before a right hip impingement and right ankle sprain shut him down. This team has real scoring punch. Porter and Markkanen alone combine for more than 50 points a night.

What I like about this group is that it feels earned. Reaves was not just a name. He had a real breakout year. Porter was not just a volume scorer on a bad team. He became the Nets’ clear offensive focal point. Markkanen again looked like an All-Star-level scorer when healthy. Williams still had value on a contender, even in a messy year physically. Tatum is the one selection driven mostly by ceiling and stature, but even there, the post-return production was strong enough to justify it. So while the first team is the headline and the second team is the depth chart of stars, the third team may be the best proof that the ineligible pool was truly loaded. When Austin Reaves, Michael Porter Jr., and Lauri Markkanen are sitting on your third team, the rule has clearly taken a big bite out of the real ballot.