Carmelo Anthony Plans To Send His Son, Kiyan, To Play For Puerto Rico’s National Team

Carmelo Anthony made a name for himself in the NBA as one of the best offensive players of his generation, with some even rating him as one of the best scorers in league history. While Anthony shone as an NBA player, he was equally formidable for his country, winning three Olympic gold medals with the USA men’s basketball team.

As impressive as he was for the US, Carmelo Anthony reportedly had an opportunity to represent Puerto Rico early in his career owing to his paternal lineage. Although he passed up on this and drew some flak from the community in the process, on a recent episode of the “7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast, the former NBA player revealed his plans involving his son, Kiyan Anthony.

While Knicks guard Jose Alvarado was speaking about representing Puerto Rico at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Carmelo Anthony interjected by sharing:

“I’m going to send Ky (Kiyan) over there with y’all. Yeah… Because I couldn’t do it. So, now I’ve got an opportunity to really do it and have him [be] a part of the whole [experience].”

Several NBA players, such as Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic), have already committed to playing for other national teams. The Jamaican national team, in particular, could see a massive surge in talent, with players such as Amen and Ausar Thompson displaying an interest in playing for them. In this regard, it seems quite sensible for Kiyan Anthony to gain experience elsewhere.

Kiyan Anthony is a promising young player at the moment. After committing to play for Carmelo Anthony’s alma mater, Syracuse, last year, Kiyan has had himself a decent freshman campaign.

In 29 games for the Orange, Kiyan averaged 8.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from the field in 18.7 minutes per game. Unfortunately, the 2025-26 season wasn’t as promising for Syracuse, as the team finished the year with a 15-17 record (14th in ACC), eliminating them from entering the NCAA tournament.

As things stand, Kiyan Anthony is a talented prospect with potential. However, Carmelo Anthony was correct in noting his son may not have an opportunity to represent the USA national team.

Currently, the USA men’s team is already overflowing with talent. Even apart from aging players such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, the team features some promising young players, leaving virtually no room for entry.

Given that Kiyan Anthony isn’t even rated as a top candidate in the upcoming NBA draft, his chances of making the national team are effectively zero. In light of this, seeking an alternative route may prove much more promising.

The Puerto Rico men’s basketball team is ranked 16th in the world. While they are competing for a spot in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, their current position does not inspire much hope.

In the first round of the Americas Qualifiers, Puerto Rico is ranked third (1-3) in Group B behind Canada (1st) and Jamaica (2nd). Although they have qualified for the second round, Puerto Rico has two upcoming matches against the top two teams in their group in the first week of July this year.

Although they won their latest game against the Bahamas (71-66), Puerto Rico lost both of its previous games against Canada and Jamaica. Considering that the loss to Canada was effectively a blowout (96-85), their prospects of winning are quite slim.