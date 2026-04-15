LeBron James Likes Pic About Bronny James Playing Better Than 2024 No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher

LeBron James likes seeing Bronny James fare better than Zaccharie Risacher in April 2026.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) reacts after the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bronny James found himself in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ rotation at the end of the regular season, and the sophomore guard didn’t squander the opportunities that came his way. Bronny had some impressive outings, so much so that he ended up faring better in April 2026 than Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher.

Risacher was, of course, the first pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, while Bronny went 55th. The Lakers were heavily criticized for picking him, with the notion being that they only did so for LeBron James. So, when it came to LeBron’s attention on Instagram that Bronny had played better than Risacher this month, he liked the post.

LeBron James' liked post on Instagram.
Credit: lakeshowcp/Instagram

Bronny averaged 7.2 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in April while shooting 47.2% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc. The shooting percentages are definitely what stand out here, considering how much the 21-year-0ld was struggling with his shot as a rookie. He was at 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from three in 2024-25.

Bronny has said he is getting more comfortable shooting behind the NBA line. If he can turn himself into a knockdown shooter, he is going to have a long and successful career.

As for Risacher, well, his stock keeps dropping. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder hasn’t come across as the Frenchman’s biggest fan and took him out of the starting lineup in February.

Risacher has had some good performances since, but hasn’t done well lately. The 21-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in April while shooting 41.7% from the field and 10.0% from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, Risacher is trending toward becoming a bust. He still has plenty of time on his hands, of course, to turn things around. Risacher is unlikely to ever become a star, but he does have the tools to be a very good role player, at the very least. He is a solid defender and rebounder, and is also capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

It will be very interesting to see how big a role Snyder gives Risacher in the playoffs, with the Hawks set to take on the New York Knicks in the first round. If he barely features and sees the likes of Corey Kispert get more minutes, then a change in scenery might be in order in the offseason.

We are likely to see Bronny in the playoffs, too, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves being out with injuries. He’d be coming up against the likes of Amen Thompson in the first round against the Houston Rockets, and that would be quite the stern test.

LeBron will be the one carrying much of the offensive load, though, in Doncic and Reaves’ absence. The 41-year-old has averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game since the backcourt duo went down. While those are great averages, James might have to better those for the Lakers to pull off the upset.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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